Cheryl Hints New Music Is Coming Soon As She Poses In Racy Crop Top For Cryptic Instagram Post

Cheryl hinted she's got new music on the way. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram

Cheryl has dropped a huge clue she’s about to release another song, cryptically captioning her latest Instagram upload with what appears to be a song lyric.

Cheryl released her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ in November last year, and it seems the Girls Aloud star has more music for our ears.

When she made her comeback last year Cheryl promised her single was “part of a body of work”, meaning she’s got a lot of tracks in store ready to be released.

Cheryl released 'Love Made Me Do It' in November last year. Picture: Cheryl/Instagram

While there’s little known about whether she’ll be releasing a new album, we can expect to hear a new single very soon.

And the 35 year old may have filmed the video for the tune already, after sharing a photo of herself posing against a lamppost wearing a tiny crop top with a patterned skirt and thigh-high boots.

She captioned the photo: “Let you,” alongside the side eyes emoji and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

“OMG I’m so excited,” one person replied, as another of her soldiers said: “We’re ready Cheryl!”

“Omg it’s happening,” commented a third, as a fourth wrote: “We need details. Can’t wait to hear!”

During a chat with Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners, Cheryl spoke about how she'll be releasing her new music, saying: “I've got a body of work, but I haven't said, 'now I'm going to release the album.' I'm just going to go song by song.”

At the beginning of April Cheryl revealed she’d delayed the release of her next single when she captioned a photo of herself: “When she says March-ish but might have meant May.. (if you know you know).”

Not long to wait now!

