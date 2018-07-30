Cheryl Forced To Deny "Ridiculous" New Relationship Rumours

Cheryl aimed to distance herself from rumours that she's quickly moved onto a new relationship following her recent splt from Liam Payne!

Cheryl and Liam Payne only split a few weeks ago, but some reports are suggesting that the 35 year old Geordie star has already moved into a new relationship with a mystery man.

The claims have suggested that the man works in the entertainment industry but no information on who he is has been released so far.

> Liam Payne's Happy For Son Bear To Live With Ex Cheryl

Shortly after the rumours were revealed, Cheryl's rep put out an official statement claiming that there was absolutely no truth in them at all and branding them 'ridiculous'.

Cheryl's spokesperson said, "There is no truth to these ridiculous claims", putting an end to the rumours of her new man.

The claims about her new relationship come after a source told Now Magazine, "Cheryl has been enjoying dates with someone she calls 'her crutch'.

"It’s someone in the showbiz industry and although it’s very early days, they’ve been enjoying coffee 'dates' at her home and exchanging endless WhatsApps. She has a small circle of trusted friends and even most of them don’t know the identity of Cheryl’s mystery man-friend."

"All she’ll say is he’s a real charmer and acts like a gentleman around her."

But following the official statement from Cheryl, it appears that was all a big rumour.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cheryl News!