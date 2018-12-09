Cheryl's #CapitalJBB Set Was Full Of Fire, Sass And Sparkle As She Rocked The 16,000-Strong Crowd!

Cheryl brought a host of her biggest hits to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for this amazing dance masterpiece!

There's a reason why Cheryl's one of the UK's favourite performers - she smashes it every single time... and today's performance just blew us away!

Your AAA Pass To All The Backstage Action From The 2018 Jingle Bell Ball

She kicked off her set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola with the incredible 'Call My Name' - and you guys definitely obliged!

She brought the dance party with 'Crazy Stupid Love' as she led her troupe of dancers in this extravaganza.

Sirens filled London's O2 as Cheryl encourage the crowds to 'Fight For This Love', while looking absolutely stunning in a sparkly red outfit.

She finished up with her new song, 'Love Made Me Do It' - complete with that lick of her hand tattoo - what a woman!

Rumours in the past few weeks have suggested a romance between Michael B Jordan and Cheryl... but what did the lady herself have to say about it?

Cheryl looked ridiculously beautiful as she took to the red carpet in a fluffy white mini dress and matching shoeboots - what a babe!

Cheryl at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Cheryl – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Call My Name'

'Crazy Stupid Love'

'Fight For This Love'

'Love Made Me Do It'

> Download Our App For The Latest #CapitalJBB News