Cheryl Gives Firm Answer To Girls Aloud Reunion Rumours At Global Awards 2019

Cheryl was quizzed by Capital’s Jimmy Hill on whether there will ever be what we’re all hoping for – a Girls Aloud reunion.

The era of Girls Aloud was a time we can all reminisce on with fond memories, so while on the blue carpet of the Global Awards 2019 it was only natural for Capital’s Jimmy Hill to ask Cheryl whether we can ever hope for a reunion with her and bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle.

Cheryl was very honest in her answer, admitting she hasn’t ruled out a possible reunion in future, however, she explained at this moment in time it is in fact a firm no.

Speaking with Jimmy, Cheryl said her schedule is too busy at the moment to even think about reuniting.

Cheryl said she hasn't ruled out a Girls Aloud reunion in future. Picture: Getty / PA

“As I’ve grown up I’ve realised you should never say never, but at this moment in time I’m saying no." she said.

Cheryl just wrapped up on The Greatest Dancer, but we won't be seeing her on Strictly Come Dancing any time soon.

Asked whether we could see her take part in something like Strictly Come Dancing, Cheryl said she wouldn't like "the judgement every week" and would rather enjoy watching it from home.

Fair enough, Cheryl we're with you on that one!

