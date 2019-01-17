Cheryl Inundated With Offers From Fans After Revealing She’d Date A ‘Sainsbury’s Shelf-Stacker’

Cheryl has been unlucky in love. Picture: instagram

Cheryl has revealed in an interview she’d be open to dating a ‘Sainsbury’s shelf-stacker’.

Cheryl has been pretty unlucky in love over the years. And we think we know why! It’s because the Love Made Me Do It singer always goes for famous faces.

First she was married to footballer Ashley Cole, who she divorced after he was ‘caught’ being unfaithful.

Then she enjoyed a string of dates with Derek Hough, who she met while filming the music video for her hit song ‘Parachute’, but that didn’t last very long.

WATCH: Cheryl Reveals Whether Or Not There'll Be A Girls Aloud Reunion

In 2012 she began dating American dancer Tre Holloway, but they called it quits after a year as they couldn’t make their long-distance love work.

Then she married Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini following a 3-month whirlwind romance, but they divorced a little over a year after their big day.

In 2016 she began dating Liam Payne and the couple went on to have a baby together! However, it wasn’t meant to be and they announced they were going their separate ways in 2017.

So, it’s no huge surprise then, that Chezza has decided it’s time to meet someone outside of the showbiz world. A ‘Sainsbury’s shelf-stacker,’ for example.

Cheryl was being interviewed recently when she said: “I would 100 per cent date a shelf-stacker from Sainsbury’s. What you do doesn’t define you as a human being.”

And now the brunette beauty, who recently slammed rumours she’s had plastic surgery, is being inundated with offers from fans who work at the supermarket.

One fan said: “I’m a Sainsbury's shelf stacker.”

Another added: “You said you’d date a shelf stacker… would you consider a magician? Asking for a friend.”