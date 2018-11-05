Cheryl’s Latest Instagram Move Has got Fans Excited For Her Comeback

Cheryl is coming back! Picture: instagram

It’s been 4 years since Cheryl released her last single, ‘Only Human,’ and a hell of a lot has happened since then.

The former Girls Aloud star welcomed her first child, Bear, who she shares with Liam Payne, opened a Prince’s Trust centre in Newcastle and stormed the runway during Paris Fashion Week for L'Oreal.

But now she’s getting back to what she does best - gearing up to release brand new music!

So far, we know that her next single will be titled ‘Love Made Me Do it’ and a video has already been filmed. But Chezza is keeping tight-lipped about any further details and her latest move on Instagram has got everybody talking.

The 35-year-old has deleted all of her previous posts - including her profile picture - and all that’s left is the hashtag #LoveMadeMeDoIt.

'Love Made Me Do It' is the name of her brand new single. Picture: instagram

She’s also posted a load of blue butterfly emojis on Twitter but we have no idea what they symbolise just yet! Come on, Cheryl, put us out of our misery!

