Cheryl Reveals Her Body And Face Have Changed After Having Baby Bear But She Loves It

The ‘Love Made Me Do It’ star opened up about her new look.

Cheryl’s opened up about her changing face and body after fans commented on her different look after her comeback track, ‘Love Made Me Do It’ dropped.

Peaking to the Sunday Times, Cheryl revealed that she is embracing her new look, and that becoming a mother has completely changed her face and body.

She explained, “My whole body, even my face, everything’s changed since Bear was born. But I feel like I'm better than who I was. I don't care what my body looks like in that respect. I created a life!

"I'm amazed by myself. And I'm kinder to myself because of it. I focus less on my insecurities, because they're so much less relevant.”

She added, “I feel like I’ve had two lives – me before Bear and me with Bear. Now I’m certain. I feel like a woman.”

Cheryl also admitted that she’s not looking for love anytime soon, explaining, “My heart’s full, I’m fulfilled. I’m not looking for anything anymore. I’m whole. I’ve got the man of my dreams.”

N’aww.

