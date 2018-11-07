WATCH: Cheryl Reveals She's Bought All Of Bear's Christmas Presents Already

Cheryl has already done her Christmas shopping for baby Bear proving that she's both one of the busiest and best mums around.

It seems Cheryl's baby, Bear Payne, has a Christmas to look forward to after the 'Love Made Me Do It' star revealed she's already done all of her festive shopping for her son's presents.

With Cheryl ready to play Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola for the first time in six years, it was probably a good idea that she get all her pressies sorted before shopping becomes a massive rush!

> Cheryl’s Back At The #CapitalJBB – SIX Years After Her Last Jingle Bell Ball Performance!

This is HUGE. The icon that is @CherylOfficial will be returning to the #CapitalJBB with her new song #LoveMadeMeDoIt. Yep… that just happened 😱😘 https://t.co/mQhBPldAa0 pic.twitter.com/50mgIU4NRW — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 6, 2018

When announced for the #CapitalJBB, Cheryl explained how "when you get to Jingle Bell, you know Christmas is coming" before adding, "I have done all of the baby's Christmas shopping - that's done and in the bag".

Adorably, Cheryl told Capital how Bear's Christmas will be different to his first one, explaining, "this time he's going to be able to run to his presents and rip them open." N'aww... too cute!

> Check out the full line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola!

Cheryl also revealed how she wrote her brand new track 'Love Made Me Do It' with former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts... reunion much?!