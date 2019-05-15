Lizzo And Charli XCX Dropping ‘Blame It On Your Love’ – As They Vow To 'Save Pop Music' With New Tune

Lizzo and Charlie XCX have vowed to 'save pop music'. Picture: Charli XCX/Instagram

Lizzo and Charli XCX have vowed to “save pop music” by teaming up together for an epic collaboration.

Pop queens Lizzo and Charli XCX have been hyping up their collaborative single on Instagram, promising they’re “about to save pop music” with their new tune.

At 7.30pm tonight the ladies will drop ‘Blame It On Your Love’ and there’s already a lot of hype around the track, despite the fact they only announced the song one day before its release.

Lizzo and Charlie XCX's new song is called 'Blame It On Your Love'. Picture: Charli XCX/Instagram

Sharing the news on Instagram, Charli XCX and Lizzo posed side by side for a sultry snap, with ‘Juice’ singer Lizzo holding up a sign reading: “Bout 2 save pop music.”

Charli – whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison – wrote alongside it: “Teehee like if you agree, ‘Blame It On Your Love’ featuring @lizzobeeating drops tomorrow angels.”

The women first teased the song when 'Boys' hitmaker Charli revealed how excited she was to be working with Lizzo, writing in the caption of their photo together: “IMAGINE IF I MADE A SONG WITH @LIZZOBEEATING AKA THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING - WOULD U DIE??? I WOULD DIEEEEEEEE!!! PREP MY GRAVE ASAP WE GOT A BOP COMING THIS WEEK. SPAM ME WITH LOVEEEEE ANGELS!!!! [sic].”

It comes after Lizzo dropped her third album ‘Cuz I Love You’ in April following the success of ‘Juice’ which she released in January.

