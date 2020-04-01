Cardi B And The Tiger King: Inside Their Weird Fan Relationship

Cardi B is a big fan of Tiger King's Joe Exotic. Picture: PA

Inside Cardi B and the Tiger King’s fan relationship.

Every man and his dog cat is watching Tiger King on Netflix right now (if you’re not, you’re missing out!) including celebs such as Cardi B.

The rapper has been tweeting about the 7-part series, which focuses on a feud between an animal rights activist and an infamous tiger breeder who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

And she’s made it pretty clear she’s team Joe Exotic.

On March 27th, she tweeted: “Carole you think you slick b***h.”

For those that don’t know, Carole Baskin is Joe's nemesis who runs Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary and is hailed as the ‘Mother Theresa of cats’.

She is also accused of ‘feeding her husband to the tigers’. No, really.

Cardi B then took things one step further and posted that she was going to start a GoFundMe page to help ‘free’ Exotic - real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage - who is currently serving a jail sentence for plotting to have Carole murdered. You honestly couldn't make this up!

“Bout to start a GoFundMe account for Joe. He shall be free,” she tweeted.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

However, her plans were squashed when it emerged GoFundMe doesn’t allow its platform to raise funds for inmates convicted of violent crimes.

Insisting she wasn’t being serious anyway, Cardi tweeted: “Omg I was just playing. I do love this though and he deff needed better representation.”

Joe Exotic has released music in the past, so maybe we'll get a collaboration from the pair when he's finally released.

Stranger things have happened!

