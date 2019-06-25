BTS World: What Is The Mobile App, Is It Free And When Will It Be Released?

BTS are releasing a mobile phone app so fans can 'manage' the biggest boy band in the world. Picture: Netmarble

BTS are releasing their very own mobile app, BTS World, and the excitement for the game has reached a new level.

If BTS’ global boyband fame couldn’t get any bigger, the boys have decided to let their loyal fans, the BTS Army, behind the scenes of superstardom with their new game BTS World.

Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope are launching their first mobile app with Netmarble to give fans the chance to become their talent manager, from deciding what they wear to organising their schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about BTS World…

The app gives you the opportunity to mange BTS' lives as they become superstars. Picture: Netmarble

The app also holds exclusive content including photos and videos. Picture: Netmarble

What is BTS World?

BTS World is the mobile app that ‘takes you back in time’ to 2012 to become the manager of the world’s biggest boyband – according to Metro.

In the trailer for the game, it explains you can select your story before forming the group and you can even interact with each member through video calls and text messages.

You’ll also be in charge of their social media accounts, setting their schedule and deciding what they should wear. Each choice you make affects your story, so the ‘future’ of BTS will lie in your hands.

Netmarble spokesperson Chastity Irizarry told Metro: “You get to dive a little deeper into their personalities, they’re really silly and fun and play off each other.”

There’s also apparently a chapter on what the boys would do if they weren’t superstars, with one of the boys picking farmer and another saying literary student, so you’ll get to see them living out these alternate lives before deciding if they should return to their pop star statuses.

Is BTS World Free?

Despite being able to access hundreds of never-before-seen photos and video clips of the group, BTS World is in fact free to download and play!

BTS World release date

BTS World will be released worldwide on 26 June, with a UK release date expected to be 27 June.

BTS World soundtrack

The K-Pop group don’t do anything by halves, so of course they’ve made a soundtrack to accompany their new game.

The full soundtrack will be released on 28th June, but the ARMY has already been treated to three of the new songs from the app; ‘A Brand New Day’ with J-Hope and V featuring Zara Larsson, ‘Dream Glow’ with Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Charlie XCX, and ‘All Night’ featuring Juice WRLD.

