BTS Girlfriends: Complete Dating History Of The K-pop Group

BTS Girlfriends: Complete Dating History Of The K-pop Group. Picture: Getty

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V, Jin and J-Hope's are all currently single, but there have been plenty of dating and girlfriend rumours surrounding them.

By Capital FM

When it comes to BTS, there are various rumours about the guys having girlfriends or being in relationships as the K-pop stars' private lives are kept exactly that.

The band's members, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, V, Jin and J-Hope are set to perform at The Grammys 2021 and are also nominated for their first-ever Grammy award: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit 'Dynamite', so fans are excited to see them appear on the show on Sunday, 14 March!

BTS Fans Urge TikTok To ‘Take Legal Action’ Following Band’s Account Being Hacked

As we prepare to watch the awards show, fans have been wondering, who, if anyone, are the boys dating? As BTS are one of the busiest groups around, constantly releasing new music and performing for huge crowds across the world, they always say, finding time for dating must be incredibly difficult.

But, have BTS had any girlfriends and if so, who were, or are, they dating?

We took a look at the dating history and current relationship status of each member of BTS below...

Who is Jungkook dating?

BTS star Jungkook is currently single. Picture: Instagram

According to various reports online, Jungkook's ideal woman is someone who’s at least 168cm but smaller than him, is a good wife, good at cooking, smart, has pretty legs, is nice and is good at singing.

In terms of actual girlfriends, Jungkook is currently single but has previously been rumoured to date K-pop stars Jeong Ye In of the group 'Lovelyz', Jung Chae Yeon from 'DIA' as well as a 2015 rumour that he dated CUBE trainee Ko So-hyun.

Rumours that fans had found an Instagram account that proved Jungkook and Ko So-hyun had dated and included their nicknames Cookie and Mochi continued to flood the internet, but neither have ever spoken publicly about the stories.

Who is Jimin dating?

BTS star Jimin has had many girlfriend rumours surround him. Picture: Instagram

As with all the BTS members, Jimin is currently single, but rumours around his relationship status have filled social media over the years too.

The biggest dating rumour was that Jimin was dating fellow K-pop star Han Seung-yeon from the group KARA.

In an interview on the show 'Weekly Idol', Han was asked whether she had her eye on Jimin and responded, "That's right. When we were promoting 'Mamma Mia,' our promotion periods overlapped. He has caught my eye ever since. It was nice when our [promotion periods] overlapped by one week this time around too."

However, ever since then Jimin relationship rumours have gone pretty quiet, as he's too busy knocking us all over backwards with his dancing and dangerous stage manner (yes, you got us, he's our bias).

Who is RM dating?

BTS star RM has managed to avoid dating reports in his career. Picture: Instagram

RM, formerly known as Rap Monster, is the member who gets caught up in relationship rumours most lately as he has been spotted removing a ring from his wedding finger and changing it during interviews.

Fans were never going to miss such a big sign!

Various sources online quote RM with saying that he had a relationship when he was back in school but more recently there was a rumour that RM had a secret girlfriend back in 2017.

During an interview with Billboard explaining the Outro of BTS' 'Love Yourself' album, RM said, "I thought it was the right outro for this album because it is really a range of emotions - I'm saying I met this person that I really love, this person is the love of my life right now, I'm saying that I was confused and I was looking for love and this world is complex."

Different theories about what RM meant were suggested at the time and one was that he had been hiding a secret girlfriend from fans, however that has yet to be proven.

Who is Jin dating?

BTS star Jin reportedly dated comedienne Lee Gook Joo. Picture: Instagram

BTS star Jin's current relationship status is single, but like most of the other members of the group, he's faced dating rumours in the past.

The biggest dating rumour surrounding Jin was with comedienne Lee Gook Joo, especially after Jin thanked her in the first 3 BTS album notes.

The Korean comedy star claimed that she had gotten close to Jin when quizzed about rumours during a TV interview, but most fans took the comments with a pinch of salt and nothing has ever materialised.

During the chat, Lee Gook Joo said, “So there’s a person who I have been close to for over four years and I even cheered him on at ‘Music Core’ when he debuted. BTS’ Jin.

We are very close. He thanked me in the ‘Thanks To’ section in his first three albums and fans put two and two together.”

Who is Suga dating?

BTS star Suga has claimed he's too busy for a partner. Picture: Instagram

Unlike the rest of BTS, Suga has managed to avoid really becoming embroiled in any public dating rumours and has stated that he's too busy to date.

A rumour appeared to begin that Suga was dating fellow K-pop star Suran after the pair worked together on the song 'Wine', but it was quickly denied and the rumour ended before it even really began.

The talent songwriter has also hinted at both past romances and his sexuality in his raps, never one to shy away from the truth in his lyrics.

Who is V dating?

BTS star V has been linked to a fan in the past. Picture: Instagram

Whilst V is currently single, he's the only member of BTS whose official relationship status has been discussed openly by their management Big Hit Entertainment.

Rumours had been surfacing that V was dating a BTS fan called Hi and those rumours were backed up by V's regular use of the phrase 'Hi Nuna' on Instagram, as well as fans claiming that V had been wearing a ring Hi gave to him.

Once the rumours began to escalate, Big Hit Entertainment admitted that V and Hi had been talking but that they weren't dating and were just friends.

Who is J-Hope dating?

BTS star J-Hope was rumoured to be in a relationship before fame. Picture: Instagram

J-Hope is currently single and since being a member of BTS he hasn't been linked to any dating rumours.

Various sources online claim that J-Hope was in a relationship before he was in BTS and that he split with his girlfriend after she decided to move on with someone else, but that's the only dating story about J-Hope.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital