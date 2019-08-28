Why Billie Eilish Wasn’t At the MTV VMAs, Despite Being Nominated For 10 Awards

Billie Eilish was absent from the 2019 award show. Picture: Billie Eilish

The reason Billie Eilish wasn’t at the MTV VMAs has been revealed.

Billie Eilish wasn’t at the 2019 VMAs because she’s currently on tour in Russia.

The 'Bad Guy' singer was nominated for a whopping 10 awards and scooped 3 on the night including Push Artist Of The Year.

However, when it came to accepting her awards, she appeared on screen in pre-recorded video messages.

“I just wanted to thank you guys so much for making me MTV’s Push artist of the year,” Billie told fans in the video. “Love you.”

Later in the evening she beat Lizzo and won Best New Artist - which was voted for by the fans.

In her VT, she said: “Unfortunately, I’m on tour right now, actually in Russia, so I cannot come, which breaks my heart.

“I want to thank my fans because you guys are the reason that anybody cares about me at all. So thank you, thank you thank you, I love you guys.”

Billie was in the UK, over the Bank Holiday weekend, ahead of her show in Moscow’s Megasport Arena to play Reading and Leeds festival.

Demi Lovato also skipped the award show, which included performances from Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and Normani.

