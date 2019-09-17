Demi Lovato Defends Billie Eilish After She Clapped Back At 'Tired' Comments About Her Image

17 September 2019, 11:39

Billie Eilish responds to comments about her clothing
Billie Eilish responds to comments about her clothing. Picture: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is letting people know she's sick and tired of being told what to wear with a sassy clap back on Instagram.

Billie Eilish has clapped back on Instagram with a seriously sassy caption after being repeatedly told to stop wearing baggy clothes, saying she's tired of the comments and urged people to find something else to talk about.

Billie Eilish Slams Magazine Who Used Her Image & Made Her 'Shirtless & Bald' Without Permission

Billie Eilish tells trolls to come up with a better comment
Billie Eilish tells trolls to come up with a better comment. Picture: @billieeilish/ instagram

She captioned her latest snap of her in a graffiti painted tracksuit, with her ankle boot from a recent sprain proudly on display:

"If only I dressed normal I’d be so much hotter yeah yeah come up with a better comment I'm tired of that one."

The 17-year-old's been vocal in the past about purposefully wearing baggy clothing in order to prevent people form having any kind of opinion on her body and is understandably sick of people having an opinion on her appearance.

Demi Lovato, who has also been sticking a middle finger up to trolls by posting unedited bikini snaps to her Instagram stepped in to defend the fellow popstar, telling her to 'f*** the haters', and it's seriously a pop duo we didn't know we needed.

Fans let the singer know the reason they love her is her individuality and that she looks 'hot' in anything, they've also repeatedly pointed out that she is a minor and the sexualisation of her image is wrong.

They hit out at someone who got a photo with the 'Bad Guy' singer with her hoodie unzipped an captioned the pic, 'Billie Eilish is thiccc', with one fan tweeting, "I love that we all SNAPPED on that post where someone called Billie Eilish thicc."

