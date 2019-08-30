Billie Eilish Slams Magazine Who Used Her Image & Made Her 'Shirtless & Bald' Without Permission

Billie Eilish slams magazine who used her image on their cover without permission. Picture: PA

Billie Eilish has slammed a magazine who used her image without her permission, making her 'shirtless' and removing all of her hair.

Billie Eilish has publicly hit out at a magazine who used an image of her on their front cover without her permission and distorted her to be 'shirtless' despite the fact she's only 17, and removed all of her hair.

Nylon Germany announced the cover, saying: "Welcome to the f*****g full cover future @billieeilish is one of three cover stars for our new issue #8 on DIGITAL PRODIGIES, dropping this FRIDAY."

The 'Bad Guy' singer commented underneath Nylon Germany's cover announcement saying: "what the f*** is this sh**?"

"1. I was never approached by nylon about this whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team."

"2. This is not even a real picture of me. I had no creative input."

"3. You're gonna make a picture of me shirtless?? That's not even real?? at 17?? and make it the cover??? even if the photo was supposed to look like some robot version of me... i did not consent in any way."

"AANNND YOU'RE GONNA REMOVE ALL MY F***IN HAIR?...boooo to you."

Billie has previously admitted in an interview for Calvin Klein that she chooses to wear baggy clothing to stop anyone being able to have a say on her body, saying:

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she's got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don't know."

The publication has since responded to the star in an edit to their original post, saying: "For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish."

"It was only ever our intention to honor Billies impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists."

"This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us."

