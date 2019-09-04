Avicii Tribute Concert: Who's Performing With Rita Ora, David Guetta & Kygo, Where Is It & When Does It Take Place?

Rita Ora is set to perform. Picture: PA images

Avicii's tribute concert will have performances from Rita Ora, David Guetta and Kygo.

Here’s everything you need to know about Avicii's upcoming tribute concert…

When is it?

The tribute concert, held for the late Tim Berg, will take place on December 5th.

Where is it?

It will be held in the musician’s hometown of Stockholm, Sweden, at the Friends Arena.

Who will perform?

There will be a two-hour long set of his original music and collaborators will also join in, along with a 30-piece live band. This will be the first time many of the songs are performed live.

DJ performances by:

· David Guetta

· Kygo

· Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

· Laidback Luke

· Nicky Romero

Live Tribute Concert – Who? And what will they perform?

· Rita Ora (Lonely Together)

· Aloe Blacc (Wake Me Up, SOS, Liar Liar)

· Alex Ebert (For A Better Day)

· Amanda Wilson (Seek Bromance)

· Andreas Moe (Fade Into Darkness, Last Dance)

· Audra Mae (Addicted To You, Long Road To Hell)

· Blondfire (Liar Liar)· Bonn (Freak, Ain’t A Thing)

· Carl Falk (Without You, Broken Arrows, Sunset Jesus, Trouble)

· Dan Tyminski (Hey Brother)

· Gavin Degraw (Sunset Jesus)

· Joe Janiak (Bad Reputation, Never Leave Me)

· Nick Furlong (The Nights)

· Otto Knows (Back Where I Belong)

· Sandro Cavazza (Without You, Gonna Love Ya)

· Simon Aldred (Waiting For Love)

· Vargas & Lagola (Tough Love,

· Zak Abel (Ten More Days)

When can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 5th at 10 AM CET.

What will the tribute be about?

The benefit concert will be tied to the Tim Berg Foundation, the mental health support charity which was set up by Avicii’s parents after his death.

All the proceeds from the festival will go to the foundation, and it is reported that the artists will be performing for free.

The musician’s father, Klas Bergling, said: “Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way.

“We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide.”

