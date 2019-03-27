The 1975's Matt Healy Slams Artists Who Charge Fans For Meet And Greets

Matt Healy slams artists who charge fans for meet and greets. Picture: Getty

The 1975's lead singer Matt Healy is no stranger to controversy - and now the star is hitting out at artists who charge fans for meet and greets.

It's not the first time the lead singer of The 1975 has spoken out about flaws in the music industry; during the 2019 BRIT Awards, he gave an impassioned speech about misogyny, quoting Laura Snape's article for The Guardian.

The star frequently uses his platform to discuss political matters, also, speaking to fans at The 1975's gigs about Brexit and Donald Trump.

In his most recent tirade, Matt Healy vented his frustration on Twitter at bands and artists who charge their fans to meet them in the flesh.

In a lengthy post, Matty spoke out about the issue, stating: "Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think "Surely there must be something else we can monetise........OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!" MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING"

Who came up with payed meet and greets? Did they think "Surely there must be something else we can monetise........OH! Human connection!! They'll eat that up!"



MEET YOUR FANS OR DON'T



DON'T ONLY MEET THEM IF YOU'RE GETTING PAYED HONESTLY WHAT ARE YOU DOING — matty (@Truman_Black) March 26, 2019

Before writing his own post on the matter, Matt Healy retweeted a fan. In the post, @RouReynolds shared the viral footage of Pope Francis pulling his ring away from worshippers, along with the caption: "bands who charge for meet & greets be like"

bands who charge for meet & greets be like https://t.co/2G3SGMttdX — Rou Reyno (@RouReynolds) March 26, 2019

Fans have since flooded the thread, supporting Matty's views.

One Twitter user commented: "It’s the MOST annoying & hurtful thing ever like .... you wanna thank an artist for helping you through a tough time and telling them how much you love them or whatever and when m&g is talked about, you see the PRICE and it’s £300+ disgusting"

it’s the MOST annoying & hurtful thing ever like .... you wanna thank an artist for helping you through a tough time and telling them how much you love them or whatever and when m&g is talked about, you see the PRICE and it’s £300+ disgusting — hol (@ughholl) March 26, 2019

Another added: "This is why I love that there’s still amazing bands like u that put the fans first, Taylor swift chooses 40 fans from the audience every night to meet backstage after her shows for free too! :)"

This is why I love that there’s still amazing bands like u that put the fans first, Taylor swift chooses 40 fans from the audience every night to meet backstage after her shows for free too! :) — lauren (@trumanIauren) March 26, 2019

@sharloola also supported Matt Healy, saying: "actually proper sad how much kids save up for a forced “hello” and picture :( just straight up exploitation"

actually proper sad how much kids save up for a forced “hello” and picture :( just straight up exploitation — shar🐙 (@sharloola) March 26, 2019

While it's not clear what sparked the outburst, it is refreshing to see artists standing up for their fans.

Many will support their favourite bands and artists by buying their music, attending their concerts and purchasing merch.

And while there's no denying that it is incredibly hard for new musicians to break through and succeed in the music industry, does that justify charging their fans the earth for a five minute chat?

Not everyone can afford the privilege of meeting their heroes in the flesh, but that does not - and should not - make them feel like less of a fan.

Ultimately, it should be about the music and doing it for those who tune in to every interview, get butterflies watching live performances and who can sing along to every line. We agree with you, Matty!

