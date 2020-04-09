Exclusive

TikTok Star Holly H Joins Will Manning On Capital

Holly H joins Will Manning on Capital. Picture: Instagram: @hollyh

TikTok superstar Holly H is hanging out with Will Manning this Easter Monday on Capital.

Holly H is going to be joining Will Manning on his show this Monday 13th April from 10am on Capital.

The 23-year-old Brit is one of the biggest TikTok stars in the world, with over 16 million followers and counting...

In fact, she's actually Europe's biggest TikTokker! But can she teach Will Manning the moves to the 'Say So' challenge?

Along with loads of Tik Tok goss from Holly, you can expect some massive tunes to make the long weekend even sweeter.

Holly is currently staying at her family's home in Guernsey so she'll be joining Will via the magic of FaceTime.

But it's not just TikTok where Holly's built up a massive following - she's also got over 1.4 million fans on Instagram too.

Holly's been spotted hanging out with some huge celebrities in the past, including Lewis Capaldi and Aitch.

She's even made videos with actual Selena Gomez so you can be sure that Will's going to bring that one up on Monday.

Make sure you're listening to Holly H with Will Manning this Easter Monday from 10am on Capital.

