Taylor Swift Reveals 'ME!' Secret, And Royal Baby Name Theory On New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Taylor Swift and Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty Images

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Taylor Swift reveals a secret about the 'ME!' music video and Vick Hope has a potentially genius theory about royal baby Prince Archie's full name on the third podcast from Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

It's episode three of the new Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast and it's a big one with guest Taylor Swift!

Listen to the latest episode on the go from the Capital FM App, Global player or wherever you get your podcasts.

On this week's episode, Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay call up Taylor Swift at her US home and she reveals some juicy things about her new album and the 'ME!' music video.

Also this week, the Royal Baby was born and Vick's got a genius theory about Prince Archie's full name.

Plus, Pen Pineapple Apple Pen makes a comeback, the team try to convince a family that their dog descends from Hungarian royalty, and something terrible has happened to Vick.

Remember, you can listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp weekdays from 6am across the UK on Capital.