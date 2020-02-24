WATCH: Roman Kemp Organises A Proposal At An Arsenal Match

Roman Kemp helped a fan propose at Arsenal's football ground. Picture: Capital

As it's a leap year, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp wanted to help some of their female listeners to propose to their partners, including on in front of THOUSANDS at a football match.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp took it upon themselves to help their female listeners with one task; to propose to their partners.

Traditionally, women are the ones to pop the question on a leap year, so, in 2020, we wanted to put that to the test.

> Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Roman took over Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal FC, to help Penny propose to her boyfriend, Jake, by announcing the special moment to over 60,260 footie fans.

"All of this week on the show, as it's a leap year, we've been doing something pretty special," said Roman on a huge screen, during the match's halftime.

As Jake is a huge Arsenal fan, we took their relationship to the home of his favourite team, in order for his girlfriend, Penny, to propose to him.

Roman Kemp is helping his fans to propose this leap year. Picture: Capital

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are helping their fans and listeners propose to their partners all week, so stay tuned to hear whether we get lots of I Do's, or a few I Don't's.