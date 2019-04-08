Don't Hang Up!: All Of The Prank Calls From Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Capital Breakfast's Don't Hang Up! Picture: Capital

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay have been calling the nation and leaving some dodgy (but hilarious) messages... You can hear all of the Don't Hang Up! moments here.

If you've had a phone call from a disgruntled dog owner who wants to return their pet, because they prefer cats; or someone who wants a refund because their pizza was delivered upside down, then you may be a victim of... Don't Hang Up!

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are prank calling the nation, and if you fancy catching up on the latest and greatest calls, you've come to the right place.

> Download Our App To Hear All of The Don't Hang Up! Moments As They Happen

"It Was A Kit Kat Chunky!"