Stormzy And Jack Whitehall Launch The Brand New Podcast For Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Stormzy appeared on the first episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast. Picture: Capital

If you've missed your favourite moments on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, you can now catch up with their brand new podcast.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp caught up with some of the biggest stars, while playing all the latest and greatest bops.

And now you can listen to the best moments from this week's show with their brand new podcast!

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp has its own podcast. Picture: Capital

If you've missed any of the show, you can listen back to it via the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp podcast, which you can download from the Capital FM App, Global player or wherever you get your podcasts.

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay kicked off their podcast by catching up with Stormzy about his brand new banger, 'Vossi Bop'. While he was in the studio, he also gushed over his bromance with Ed Sheeran, and how he runs all of his music by him, and critiqued stars' rap skills.

After hearing Justin Bieber spit bars, Stormzy was ready to leave the podcast to go and record a single with him. (We wouldn't be mad if he left us for that, to be fair.)

Listen to the best bits of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on their podcast. Picture: Capital

The guys also caught up with Jack Whitehall ahead of his upcoming comedy tour, and we couldn't let him walk away without challenging him to a game of Out Quick Vick. If you've ever wanted to see the comedian sweat, now's your chance.

You can also hear all of the funniest Don't Hang Up! prank calls from the week (and who knows - maybe Roman will be ringing you next time.)

