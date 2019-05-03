Lewis Capaldi Dates Niall, And Shawn Mendes Gets Oily On New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Lewis Capaldi appears on the second episode of the Capital Breakfast podcast. Picture: Capital

Lewis Capaldi decided who he'd rather date - from Cheryl to Niall Horan - while Shawn Mendes discussed oiling up for his next Calvin Klein shoot on the second podcast from Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

For the second week of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's podcast, the gang caught up with some major names, including Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes.

Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay spoke to Lewis Capaldi and - after he complained about being single for song long - played To Bae Or Not To Bae with him, and found out that the one celebrity he wanted to couple of with the most was... Niall Horan. Obviously.

Ro also caught up with Shawn Mendes before his performance at London's The O2, and managed to get some juicy (and very needed) information about his upcoming second Calvin Klein collaboration. Yes, Shawn did confirm it. Can someone get me a cold glass of, well, anything?

Vick Hope rang a Love Island hopeful, and went full Caroline Flack on him, by making him do the world's worst audition imaginable... And the worst part? He had no hope of being on the reality show, as it was just an elaborate Don't Hang Up! prank.

Roman Kemp caught up with Shawn Mendes recently. Picture: Capital

