WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Hints At Jacob Sartorius Split Days Before Singing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently announced her split from 15-year-old boyfriend Jacob Sartorius, and now a video of her singing Taylor's 'Shake It Off' days earlier has many thinking she was hinting at the pair's split.

We can't help but think Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown was hinting at breaking up from digital star Jacob Sartorius days before they announced their split by posting an Instagram story of her singing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'.

WATCH: 14-Year-Old Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Wax Her Moustache

It's no secret that Taylor's songs are the ultimate 'I'm getting over you and I'm totally fine, I promise' break-up tracks and MBB is letting us all know she won't let any Youtube sensation bring her down, especially not when she's got a very important third season to be getting on with.

The pair dated for around seven months

>Download Our Shiny New App If You Fancy Keeping Up With All Stranger Things News