Best Tips For LGBTQ+ Dating – Advice From Apps To Date Ideas

Let's breakdown the best advice for LGBTQ+ dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Advice, tips and date ideas to help you through the world of dating beyond Pride Month...

As Pride Month comes to a close we want to continue conversations around all aspects of queer culture!

And the category is... dating!

Dating is fun but it can be overwhelming as you go through the whirlwind of emotions – you never quite know where that first, second or third date will take you.

As well as the excitement of entering the dating world, there’s also the nerves… that’s why we’ve collated some top tips to help you navigate the world of dating within the LGBTQ+ community!

Don't underestimate the power of open and honest communication!

This is a blanket rule for relationships in general – communication is key!

However, this rings even truer for dating within the LGBTQ+ community – being honest about where you're at with your sexuality and what that means for potential relationships is so important!

So when you start getting out there and meeting people, make sure you're ready to follow the golden rule...

Communication, communication, communication!

The key to healthy dating is communication. Picture: Getty

What's your definition of dating?

So... what are you after?

Everyone has a different definition of what dating is and it can change often!

Are you seeking out something long-term or short-term? Maybe you're pursuing something serious or something casual?

Give yourself the time to know what you want and then get out there and start meeting people!

Dating apps galore – What's the best fit for you?

If you decide to follow the digital dating route then it's worth researching what platform best suits your needs and how you identify.

Dating apps are a great way for members of the LGBTQ+ community to find safe spaces in which they are well represented.

We've got a breakdown of some inclusive platforms that create a dating bubble you can feel comfortable in!

Here's the lowdown on all the LGBTQ+ dating apps. Picture: Getty

LGBTQutie – An app for meaningful connections

Unlike a lot of the mainstream dating apps, LGBTQutie was specifically designed to be inclusive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, asexual, queer, non-binary and intersex individuals.

This app caters to people who are looking for meaningful connections, whether that be a relationship or friendship...

HER – A platform for queer females and transgender womxn

HER is all about intersectional feminism – it's a networking app made by queer women for women and non-binary individuals!

This app filled a gap in the market within the modern dating world, being one of the first female-centric apps.

They have created dedicated groups within the app for particular needs within the community, for example, there are spaces for the transgender community, womxn of colour, transgender womxn and many more...

Their website describes their platform as: "A safe and inclusive space where you can connect with queer women, find LGBTQ+ events near you, catch up on all the latest news and content, and maybe even find your person."

Glimmer – The app creating a space for people with disabilities

This lesser-known app was created after its founder witnessed the dating difficulties his disabled brother faced when using a popular platform like Tinder.

Glimmer is all about transparency, honesty and inclusion – the app gives you the option to display your disability on your profile if you wish, breaking down the stigma in the process as most services only represent able-bodied individuals.

On their website, they write: "Glimmer was designed to promote transparency between users and be welcoming to all people."

OKCupid – A classic dating app that's evolved with the times

An oldie but a goldie!

Don't be fooled, OKCupid may be one of the older online dating services but they are adapting with the times and becoming more and more inclusive.

The website has a diverse range of options that you can use to uniquely tailor your profile to your orientation, sexuality and identity.

Users can tick a large array of boxes such as bigender, genderfluid, androgynous, genderqueer, gender non-conforming, intersex among many more!

Know what you're after when you enter the dating world. Picture: Getty

Most importantly... have fun!

Getting out there to meet new people, making connections and forming relationships is a blast!

There's a lot to consider and sometimes we can all overthink it but ultimately, as long as you stay true to yourself and communicate, you'll not only get to know other people but, in turn, get to know yourself better!

If you've gotten through a successful talking stage and you need some date ideas then don't worry, we've got you covered in that regard too!

Enjoy the dating experience. Picture: Getty

Coffee shop catch-up

If you want a low-pressure environment to test out the chemistry, then something casual like a trip to a café is guaranteed to take the edge off!

A twist to the classic movie night – an outdoor cinema date!

Open-air cinemas having been cropping up everywhere this past year! If you want that classic first date feeling with a bit of a kick then have a browse online and see what films are being screened near you!

Drinks at a gay bar, a trip to 'Heaven' anyone?

We're all at different stages when it comes to feeling confident and comfortable in our sexuality! If you want a safe space within the community to see out your date then where better than a gay bar?

Bonus points if they do two-for-one cocktails!

