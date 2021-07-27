Tips On Emerging From Lockdown Single: How To Restore Your Dating Confidence

By Savannah Roberts

Life is getting back on track and you may want the same thing for your love life! Here are some ways to soothe your anxiety around dating after lockdown.

The dating world can be a lot of things, fun, exciting, slightly anxiety-inducing… and now a lot of us are tasked with navigating this new ground as we exit lockdown!

If you've found yourself catapulted into the throes of dating once more and you're not quite sure what you're doing then don't fret...

From socially distanced meet-ups to apps to the new dating landscape – we’ve got some tips and tricks to help you feel less anxious about this uncharted territory.

First things first, love yourself!

This tidbit speaks for itself but we have to say it as it really is fundamental! From RuPaul to Justin Bieber, you've heard it all before – you need to love yourself!

Dating can be a minefield but it's made a whole lot better when you already have healthy foundations to build upon.

Nothing is more attractive than confidence and you know how these things go – the moment you feel happy and secure in yourself to the point that you don't need someone else... is the moment people are attracted to you like a moth to a flame!

What are you looking for?

The trickiest hurdle that trips up most dating hopefuls is knowing what you're after.

When you start seeing someone you may not know if you're looking for 'The One', something serious or something casual but asking yourself these ever-important questions will make the road to love much easier.

You don't want to be confused on that third, fourth or even fifth date as to whether you even want a partner when you're already quite a ways down the road to getting one.

Honesty is key.

Make your boundaries known...

Boundaries. We all need them and we all forget to be clear about them from time to time, but let this be a reminder to you because they're really important.

Putting yourself out there and seeing new people romantically can be daunting but being open and communicative about what you expect from someone and what they can expect from you is crucial.

And if you feel your boundaries aren't being respected then this will help you determin your next course of action...

Socially distanced dating or IRL?

As life is starting to pick up and our anxieties may be cooling down, we have the choice of either continuing virtual dating or going out there and having an IRL interaction – that's your prerogative!

Set the parameters as you see fit! If you don't feel comfortable going to a bustling bar or packed restaurant just yet then you don't need to!

The video chat hangout has not expired, maybe watch a film together over the web or kick it retro with a good 'ol phone call, why not?

Apps, apps and guess what? More apps!

It's 2021, dating apps are pretty much the norm when it comes to finding that special person.

You may feel like a kid in a candy store spoilt for choice, there's the OG like Tinder, the startups like Thursday, the more personable apps like Hinge...

Which one is for you?

Here's a little breakdown of what to expect from each social dating platform:

Hinge – The one that lets your personality shine

– The one that lets your personality shine Bumble – The one where the woman makes the first move

– The one where the woman makes the first move Glimmer – The one creating a space for disabled individuals

– The one creating a space for disabled individuals Tinder – The one where it all began

– The one where it all began LGBTQutie – The one for meaningful connections within the queer community

– The one for meaningful connections within the queer community Thursday – The one that changes up the formula

– The one that changes up the formula Her – The one for lesbian and queer women

– The one for lesbian and queer women Happn – The one to find people you often cross paths with

And these are just the tip of the iceberg! There are so many more out there, search around for what's best for you!

We know it's nerve-racking when you've been out of the game for a while, but know you're not alone!

Hopefully your unlucky-in-love streak stops here...

