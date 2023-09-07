From Costa To Starbucks – All The Autumnal Menus You Need To Know

7 September 2023, 14:47 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 17:02

All the coffee shops have announced their autumn menus
All the coffee shops have announced their autumn menus. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Once we get past the heatwave we can finally look forward to PSL (pumpkin spice latte) season.

Autumn is so very nearly here, even if we have to work through 30C heat first, and the likes of Starbucks, Costa, Pret and Greggs have unveiled their seasonal menus.

Pumpkin spiced lattes have become as synonymous with autumn just as gingerbread lattes signify the festive season.

And it's not just PSLs we have to look forward to – warming soups, cheesy toasties and spiced beverages are all about to make their way into our lives.

Here are the new autumn menus from Costa, Pret, Starbucks and Greggs.

Starbucks has announced its autumn menu
Starbucks has announced its autumn menu. Picture: Getty

Costa

Costa have gone full on autumnal mode with their new additions, introducing some cosy warming foods to the menu, such as the Nacho Chilli Cheese and Chicken Toastie.

They’ve gone extra homey with a brand new latte flavour too; Maple Hazelnut Latte.

  • Hog Roast Toastie
  • Nacho Chilli Cheese & Chicken Toastie
  • Apple & Blackberry Loaf Cake
  • Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake
  • Loaded Flapjack - cranberries, sultanas, almonds, sunflower, pumpkin seeds and sweet yoghurt drizzle
  • Iced Pumpkin Gingerbread Biscuit - with coloured fondant icing
  • Maple Hazelnut latte, hot chocolate and frappe
  • Maple Hazelnut Muffin and Maple Hazelnut Blondie
Pret have unveiled their new seasonal soups
Pret have unveiled their new seasonal soups. Picture: Pret

Pret

Pret A Manger have announced a few new autumnal additions to their food menu and they’re all the kind of hearty meals we need as life gets colder.

They’ve also brought back their soup rota, which will change every two weeks to give customers more choice. Week 1 commenced on 4th September.

  • Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos
  • Meatball and Mozzarella Risotto Bake
  • Pret’s Protein-Packed Shakshuka
  • BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta
  • Chipotle Chicken & Feta Hot Ciabatta
  • Meatless Meatball Marinara Hot Ciabatta
  • All-Day Breakfast Toastie
  • Onion Bhaji Melt Toastie
  • Italian-Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap
  • Beef & Horseradish Baguette
  • Brie & Bacon Baguette
  • Veggie NY Deli Rye Roll
  • Fajita Style Chicken & Avo Wrap
  • Tandoori Onion Bhaji Salad Wrap
  • Avo & Herb Salad Wrap
  • Pret’s Carmel Shortbread
  • Lemon Cake
  • Carrot Cake
  • Chocolate Chai
  • Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Here are the new soups:

  • Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice soup
  • Souper Tomato
  • Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth
  • Red Thai Veg Soup
  • Pret’s Lasagne Soup
  • Chicken Laksa
  • Butternut & Sage Soup
  • Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup
  • Sunshine Dhal Soup
  • Souper Greens Soup
As well as the new menu launching, Club Pret members now (permanently) receive 20% off the entire menu and still have five drinks a day for £30 a month, while new members get their first month half price.

Pret's autumn menu is here
Pret's autumn menu is here. Picture: Pret

Starbucks

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

It was good news for Starbucks Rewards members, who had early access to their autumnal menu until it was launched nationwide on 7th September.

Members with 150 stars can also get a free drink of their choice.

Greggs has an autumnal menu
Greggs has an autumnal menu. Picture: Getty

Greggs

Greggs has introduced four new drinks to its menu for autumn. Luckily, these drinks are available now!

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Iced Pumpkin Latte
  • Hazelnut Mocha
  • Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Their drinks start from £2.40.

