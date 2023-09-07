From Costa To Starbucks – All The Autumnal Menus You Need To Know

All the coffee shops have announced their autumn menus. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Once we get past the heatwave we can finally look forward to PSL (pumpkin spice latte) season.

Autumn is so very nearly here, even if we have to work through 30C heat first, and the likes of Starbucks, Costa, Pret and Greggs have unveiled their seasonal menus.

Pumpkin spiced lattes have become as synonymous with autumn just as gingerbread lattes signify the festive season.

And it's not just PSLs we have to look forward to – warming soups, cheesy toasties and spiced beverages are all about to make their way into our lives.

Here are the new autumn menus from Costa, Pret, Starbucks and Greggs.

Starbucks has announced its autumn menu. Picture: Getty

Costa

Costa have gone full on autumnal mode with their new additions, introducing some cosy warming foods to the menu, such as the Nacho Chilli Cheese and Chicken Toastie.

They’ve gone extra homey with a brand new latte flavour too; Maple Hazelnut Latte.

Hog Roast Toastie

Nacho Chilli Cheese & Chicken Toastie

Apple & Blackberry Loaf Cake

Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake

Loaded Flapjack - cranberries, sultanas, almonds, sunflower, pumpkin seeds and sweet yoghurt drizzle

Iced Pumpkin Gingerbread Biscuit - with coloured fondant icing

Maple Hazelnut latte, hot chocolate and frappe

Maple Hazelnut Muffin and Maple Hazelnut Blondie

Pret have unveiled their new seasonal soups. Picture: Pret

Pret

Pret A Manger have announced a few new autumnal additions to their food menu and they’re all the kind of hearty meals we need as life gets colder.

They’ve also brought back their soup rota, which will change every two weeks to give customers more choice. Week 1 commenced on 4th September.

Loaded Chilli Chicken Nachos

Meatball and Mozzarella Risotto Bake

Pret’s Protein-Packed Shakshuka

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pickles Hot Ciabatta

Chipotle Chicken & Feta Hot Ciabatta

Meatless Meatball Marinara Hot Ciabatta

All-Day Breakfast Toastie

Onion Bhaji Melt Toastie

Italian-Style Chicken & Basil Hot Wrap

Beef & Horseradish Baguette

Brie & Bacon Baguette

Veggie NY Deli Rye Roll

Fajita Style Chicken & Avo Wrap

Tandoori Onion Bhaji Salad Wrap

Avo & Herb Salad Wrap

Pret’s Carmel Shortbread

Lemon Cake

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chai

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Here are the new soups:

Chicken, Broccoli and Brown Rice soup

Souper Tomato

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken Broth

Red Thai Veg Soup

Pret’s Lasagne Soup

Chicken Laksa

Butternut & Sage Soup

Chicken & Mushroom Orzotto Soup

Sunshine Dhal Soup

Souper Greens Soup

Sunshine Dhal Soup

As well as the new menu launching, Club Pret members now (permanently) receive 20% off the entire menu and still have five drinks a day for £30 a month, while new members get their first month half price.

Pret's autumn menu is here. Picture: Pret

Starbucks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

It was good news for Starbucks Rewards members, who had early access to their autumnal menu until it was launched nationwide on 7th September.

Members with 150 stars can also get a free drink of their choice.

Greggs has an autumnal menu. Picture: Getty

Greggs

Greggs has introduced four new drinks to its menu for autumn. Luckily, these drinks are available now!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Hazelnut Mocha

Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

Their drinks start from £2.40.

