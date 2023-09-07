On Air Now
7 September 2023
Once we get past the heatwave we can finally look forward to PSL (pumpkin spice latte) season.
Autumn is so very nearly here, even if we have to work through 30C heat first, and the likes of Starbucks, Costa, Pret and Greggs have unveiled their seasonal menus.
Pumpkin spiced lattes have become as synonymous with autumn just as gingerbread lattes signify the festive season.
And it's not just PSLs we have to look forward to – warming soups, cheesy toasties and spiced beverages are all about to make their way into our lives.
Here are the new autumn menus from Costa, Pret, Starbucks and Greggs.
Costa have gone full on autumnal mode with their new additions, introducing some cosy warming foods to the menu, such as the Nacho Chilli Cheese and Chicken Toastie.
They’ve gone extra homey with a brand new latte flavour too; Maple Hazelnut Latte.
Pret A Manger have announced a few new autumnal additions to their food menu and they’re all the kind of hearty meals we need as life gets colder.
They’ve also brought back their soup rota, which will change every two weeks to give customers more choice. Week 1 commenced on 4th September.
Here are the new soups:
As well as the new menu launching, Club Pret members now (permanently) receive 20% off the entire menu and still have five drinks a day for £30 a month, while new members get their first month half price.
It was good news for Starbucks Rewards members, who had early access to their autumnal menu until it was launched nationwide on 7th September.
Members with 150 stars can also get a free drink of their choice.
Greggs has introduced four new drinks to its menu for autumn. Luckily, these drinks are available now!
Their drinks start from £2.40.
