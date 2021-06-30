Quiz: Which Iconic Celeb Friendship Are You And Your BFF?

Find out which iconic celeb friendship you are. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

These celebs are friendship goals, but which iconic pairing are you and your BFF? Take the quiz and find out!

You're only six questions away from finding out which famous talented pair you and your BFF are most like!

We've put together a quiz that will match you and your pal to a star duo, from the likes of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to Harry Styles and Emma Corrin!

6 Heart-Warming Celebrity Friendships That We’re Jealous Of - From Harry Styles & Emma Corrin to Selena Gomez & Jennifer Aniston

Get ready to answer questions about your best friend antics to find out if you're more Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi or Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital