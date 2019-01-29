Oldbury Man Jailed After 100mph Police Chase

An Oldbury man, who drove at more than 100 miles per hour up the M6, during a police chase has been jailed.



He was involved in a County Lines supply operation when he was tracked by officers from Staffordshire Police.

Kierell Woollery, aged 20, was jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for offences committed in October 2017 and November last year.

Police also found heroin and crack in his car.

Detective Constable Ryan Fone, of Staffordshire Police, welcomed Woollery's sentence.

"This sentence reflects his repeated offending and the seriousness of these incidents. The M6 closure caused great disruption but was necessary for safety reasons.

"Woollery tried his best to evade justice by attempting to throw away the heroin and cocaine but it has only resulted in a jail term."

He was sentenced on 24 January 2019.