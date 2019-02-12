Zara Larsson Has Publicly Called Out Her Own Label On Twitter

Zara Larsson tweets her anger at her own record label over music. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Zara Larsson has publicly called out her own label for not backing her decisions when it comes to her new music.

Zara Larsson has tweeted her disappointment with her own music label after they 'didn't like 'Lush Life' and 'Never Forget You''.

Zara, whose vocals were used in a new Ariana Grande song, spoke specifically about her tune 'Don't Worry About Me' after a fan quizzed her on what was happening with the track. She revealed to the fan, 'My label don’t like it - sometimes I wish I could just release whatever I feel like...'.

Zara Larsson Encourages Women To Dream Big Before Calling Out Sexist Clothing

Zara Larsson responds to fans questioning about new song on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Zara, who ranked Niall as her least fave 1D member, was also quick to add how she does in fact have control over the release dates of her music, however it was the lack of support from her label which upsets her - she told her followers, 'I mean, I technically can, but it’s sad to not have the label excited for songs I like'.

The 'Ruin My Life' star continued tweeting to her 1.3 million fans, finishing her train of thought with, 'trust your f*****g guts and don’t let men tell you what to do'. YAS!

Zara's fans were quick to share their support with the Swedish singer, sending her messages such as 'Thanks for trusting your guts and for releasing bops like Lush life, never forget you and uncover'.

QUEEN GET UP ON THE THRONE — 𝕔.𝕝.𝕖.𝕞 (@julyalright) February 12, 2019

I stand applauding you 👏👏 So true My queen 👑 — Zara Larsson Updates🇹🇷 (@zaralarssontrr) February 12, 2019

You're A True Zara Fan? Download Our Free App For Everything Miss Larsson!