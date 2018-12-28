Zara Larsson Encourages Women To Dream Big Before Calling Out Sexist Clothing

Zara Larsson encouraged women and girls to dream big. Picture: PA Images

Zara Larsson took to Twitter to question how girls are often told to moderate their ambitions, and to not expect success.

We stan Zara Larsson. There. We said it. Especially after she spoke out to her 1.35 million Twitter followers to question why females are told not to dream big.

The 'Ruin My Life' singer wrote "Every time I get asked if I could imagine myself doing what I do 10 years ago people always get so f***ing shocked when I say yeah.

"It’s like women are supposed to say “omg no I never thought this would happened, I doubt myself sooo much and this is all a huge surprise”," continued Zara - who actually won the Swedish version of Got Talent at the age of 10.

"I could definitely see myself doing exactly this as a kid. I’ve always had big dreams and I’m not ashamed of that."

Zara Larsson questioned why women seemed rude for being aspirational. Picture: Capital

The 21-year-old Swedish singer then encouraged women and girls to dream big, and coaxed them to attempt to reach their goals.

However, some disagreed with Zara, claiming that she was "making this a woman thing", to which she said "a lot of times people think a woman is rude when she expresses her big dreams with confidence.

"In general ppl have this view that women are supposed to be surprised, like she hasn’t worked REALLY HARD for her dreams to come true."

Tell people about your big dreams girls!!!!! It’s ok to want more. It’s ok to know that you deserve better and that all your goals are reachable and THATS THAT ON THAT. thanks for coming to my Ted talk — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

After a YouTuber, named Shawna, began questioning her attitude, the topic of clothing arose, which saw - for example - male tees reading with the slogan "BE A HERO", while the female alternative read as "I NEED A HERO".

Zara then swooped in to accuse the clothing as being sexist, writing "While these shirts alone are not a big problem, the message still is. Boys can be strong, brave, scientists, heroes and girls can be... a daddy’s girl."

I see what your saying! But a lot of times people think a woman is rude when she expresses her big dreams with confidence. In general ppl have this view that women are supposed to be surprised, like she hasn’t worked REALLY HARD for her dreams to come true. U get me? https://t.co/tW3SrFZemK — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

We've said it once - we'll say it again; we stan Zara Larsson.