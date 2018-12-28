Zara Larsson Encourages Women To Dream Big Before Calling Out Sexist Clothing

28 December 2018, 09:28

Zara Larsson encouraged women and girls to dream big
Zara Larsson encouraged women and girls to dream big. Picture: PA Images

Zara Larsson took to Twitter to question how girls are often told to moderate their ambitions, and to not expect success.

We stan Zara Larsson. There. We said it. Especially after she spoke out to her 1.35 million Twitter followers to question why females are told not to dream big.

The 'Ruin My Life' singer wrote "Every time I get asked if I could imagine myself doing what I do 10 years ago people always get so f***ing shocked when I say yeah.

> WATCH: Zara Larsson Ranks Niall Horan As Her Least Fave Member Of 1D

"It’s like women are supposed to say “omg no I never thought this would happened, I doubt myself sooo much and this is all a huge surprise”," continued Zara - who actually won the Swedish version of Got Talent at the age of 10.

"I could definitely see myself doing exactly this as a kid. I’ve always had big dreams and I’m not ashamed of that."

Zara Larsson questioned why women seemed rude for being aspirational
Zara Larsson questioned why women seemed rude for being aspirational. Picture: Capital

The 21-year-old Swedish singer then encouraged women and girls to dream big, and coaxed them to attempt to reach their goals.

> Zara Larsson Admits She Wants To Have Babies With Her Model Boyfriend

However, some disagreed with Zara, claiming that she was "making this a woman thing", to which she said "a lot of times people think a woman is rude when she expresses her big dreams with confidence.

View this post on Instagram

Ooohhh the grinch is CUTE?!

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on

"In general ppl have this view that women are supposed to be surprised, like she hasn’t worked REALLY HARD for her dreams to come true."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

After a YouTuber, named Shawna, began questioning her attitude, the topic of clothing arose, which saw - for example - male tees reading with the slogan "BE A HERO", while the female alternative read as "I NEED A HERO".

Zara then swooped in to accuse the clothing as being sexist, writing "While these shirts alone are not a big problem, the message still is. Boys can be strong, brave, scientists, heroes and girls can be... a daddy’s girl."

We've said it once - we'll say it again; we stan Zara Larsson.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kardashian Christmas card 2018

People Think Kylie Jenner's Feet Are Photoshopped In The Kardashian Christmas Card

News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    We Built This City... on Sausage Rolls artwork
    We Built This City... on Sausage Rolls
    LadBaby
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  3. 3
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  8. 8
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  9. 9
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  10. 10
    Play artwork
    Play
    Jax Jones Feat. Years & Years
  11. 11
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  12. 12
    The Power of Love (feat. James Arthur)
    Dalton Harris
    itunes
  13. 13
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  14. 14
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  15. 15
    imagine
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  16. 16
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  17. 17
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
    Roy Wood & Wizzard
    itunes
  20. 20
    Do They Know It's Christmas?
    Band Aid
    itunes
  21. 21
    Driving Home for Christmas
    Chris Rea
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  23. 23
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  24. 24
    Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Little Mix
    itunes
  25. 25
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  26. 26
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  27. 27
    Do They Know It's Christmas? (Feed the World)
    The Fire Tones
    itunes
  28. 28
    Merry Christmas Everyone artwork
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  30. 30
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  31. 31
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  32. 32
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  33. 33
    Shipyards
    The Lake Poets
    itunes
  34. 34
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  36. 36
    Santa Tell Me
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  37. 37
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    Perfect To Me
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  40. 40
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site