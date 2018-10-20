WATCH: Zara Larsson Admits She Wants To Have Babies With Her Model Boyfriend

In a game of 'Capital: Tagged', Zara Larsson has confirmed she really wants to have a baby with boyfriend Brian H Whittaker as well as a collaboration with Lauren Jauregui.

Zara Larsson dropped into Capital recently to play the very first edition of 'Capital: Tagged'. The premise you ask?

Well... we get a big time pop star to go through all the photos they've been tagged in on Instagram and talk us through exactly what's happening in each of the posts.

> WATCH: Zara Larsson Confirms She's Written Love Songs About Boyfriend Brian H Whittaker

Of course when Zara was here to chat on-air with Will and Aimee, she couldn't hold back on the Brian chat again...

During 'Capital: Tagged', Zara told us all about how she definitely wants to have babies with Brian as well as how she'd love to collaborate with Lauren Jauregui, her beauty regime and how she genuinely doesn't know the show 'Friends' very well.

> Download our free app to get all your Zara Larsson news!