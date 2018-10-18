WATCH: Zara Larsson Confirms She's Written Love Songs About Boyfriend Brian H Whittaker

Zara Larsson has confirmed that her new album will definitely have love songs on there written about her model boyfriend Brian H Whittaker.

Zara Larsson is back! Her new single 'Ruin My Life' has arrived in the UK which means so has she! Chatting to Will and Aimee about her comeback, she just couldn't help but talk about her beau Brian Whittaker... and for good reason!

Have you seen him?!?!

When quizzed whether or Brian features on the album, Zara revealed, "Yeah that's the thing - the love songs are of course about him".

N'awww, too cute!

