Yungblud Says Heartbreak & Fame Saw The Craziest 18 Months Of His Life

24 April 2020, 11:19

Yungblud says last year has been the craziest of his life
Yungblud says last year has been the craziest of his life. Picture: Instagram @yungblud

Yungblud's opened up about the past 12 months being the most 'topsy turvy' of his life after experiencing love and heartbreak as well as skyrocketing to fame in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Yungblud's admitted the past 18 months have been the most 'topsy turvy' of his whole life as he navigated his newfound fame, love, heartbreak, and even almost losing his mum in a car crash whilst talking to Zane Lowe for Beats One.

Halsey’s Ex Boyfriend Yungblud Leaves Thirsty Comment On Her Sexy Instagram Video

Talking over FaceTime about his latest track 'Weird', the 22-year-old explained he had a surge of creativity at the end of a tumultuous time that saw him rise to fame and experience love and heartache from his pop star ex, Halsey.

Yungblud said: 'But I had the weirdest 18 months of my life. I nearly lost my mom in a car accident, I fell in love, I felt heartbreak, we got really big really quickly."

"I was really like anxious all the time and I couldn't figure out why because we were playing incredible shows and we were going all over the world."

"And this kind of euphoria inside me had me open up the pen and I couldn't put it down."

"This has been the weirdest, craziest, beautiful, topsy turvy, twist and turn 18 months of my life, but I think it's all going to be all right."

Despite talking of heartbreak, eagle-eyed fans suspect he and Halsey may have reconciled, having both posted photos of a roast dinner with Halsey teasing it was #YorkshireCertified, which he then re-posted saying 'can confirm', proving they were definitely with each other!

Most recently, he left a rather thirsty comment on a recent Instagram video of her dancing, making it seem like things are definitely back on.

Yungblud comments on Halsey's recent Instagram snap
Yungblud comments on Halsey's recent Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @yungblud

It seems the Doncaster native wasn't wrong about it all being topsy turvy, as his whirlwind romance with the 'Without Me' singer may not have been such a whirlwind after all!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Yungblud News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    You'll Never Walk Alone artwork
    You'll Never Walk Alone
    The NHS Voices of Care Choir, Michael...
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    We'll Meet Again artwork
    We'll Meet Again
    Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    You Taught Me What Love Is
    Beth Porch
    itunes
  7. 7
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    Savage artwork
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  13. 13
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  15. 15
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  16. 16
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  22. 22
    coffee for your head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  23. 23
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  26. 26
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  27. 27
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  28. 28
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  29. 29
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  30. 30
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  31. 31
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  32. 32
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  36. 36
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest
    James Blunt
    itunes
  38. 38
    I Dare You
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  39. 39
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Too Hot to Handle fans are questioning whether Francesca Farago has had surgery

Has Francesca Farago Had Surgery? Too Hot To Handle Star Looks Different In Old Photos

TV & Film

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has embraced the natural look

Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Fresh-Faced Quarantine Snap

Little Mix

Zayn and Gigi are isolating together on a farm in Pennsylvania

Zayn & Gigi Hadid Are Isolating Together On A Farm In Pennsylvania

Zayn Malik

Essential workers can now apply for a coronavirus test online

Can I Book To Take A Coronavirus Test? Who Is Now Eligible For Testing And How To Apply

Coronavirus

Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed Little Mix fans her iconic swimwear collection

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shows Off Stunning Bikini Collection On TikTok

Little Mix