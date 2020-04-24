Yungblud Says Heartbreak & Fame Saw The Craziest 18 Months Of His Life

Yungblud says last year has been the craziest of his life. Picture: Instagram @yungblud

Yungblud's opened up about the past 12 months being the most 'topsy turvy' of his life after experiencing love and heartbreak as well as skyrocketing to fame in an interview with Zane Lowe.

Yungblud's admitted the past 18 months have been the most 'topsy turvy' of his whole life as he navigated his newfound fame, love, heartbreak, and even almost losing his mum in a car crash whilst talking to Zane Lowe for Beats One.

Talking over FaceTime about his latest track 'Weird', the 22-year-old explained he had a surge of creativity at the end of a tumultuous time that saw him rise to fame and experience love and heartache from his pop star ex, Halsey.

Yungblud said: 'But I had the weirdest 18 months of my life. I nearly lost my mom in a car accident, I fell in love, I felt heartbreak, we got really big really quickly."

"I was really like anxious all the time and I couldn't figure out why because we were playing incredible shows and we were going all over the world."

"And this kind of euphoria inside me had me open up the pen and I couldn't put it down."

"This has been the weirdest, craziest, beautiful, topsy turvy, twist and turn 18 months of my life, but I think it's all going to be all right."

Despite talking of heartbreak, eagle-eyed fans suspect he and Halsey may have reconciled, having both posted photos of a roast dinner with Halsey teasing it was #YorkshireCertified, which he then re-posted saying 'can confirm', proving they were definitely with each other!

Most recently, he left a rather thirsty comment on a recent Instagram video of her dancing, making it seem like things are definitely back on.

Yungblud comments on Halsey's recent Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @yungblud

It seems the Doncaster native wasn't wrong about it all being topsy turvy, as his whirlwind romance with the 'Without Me' singer may not have been such a whirlwind after all!

