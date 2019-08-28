Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Netflix Documentary: Is Kylie Jenner featured & When Is It Released? Here’s Everything We Know

Travis Scott's documentary features Stormi and Kylie. Picture: Netflix

'Look Mom I Can Fly' has dropped on Netflix.

Travis Scott has released his new Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly today, just five days after teasing the film on Instagram.

Here’s everything we know about it…

What date is it released?

The documentary was released on August 28th.

Where can I watch it?

The documentary is available to stream on Netflix.

When did the trailer drop?

The rapper took to Instagram on August 23rd to share a photo of VHS tapes of the new documentary. He wrote: “GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL.” He also included an address in Houston where he was doing a pop-up event to promote the film.

Was there a premier?

Travis Scott attended the ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ premiere with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica last night.

Where will the special screenings take place?

Scott will be premiering the exclusive screenings in 11 locations: Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha, Phoenix, Raleigh and Twin Cities.

What is Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary about?

‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ will be centred around the rapper’s rise to fame, sharing childhood videos and commentary from friends and family. During the White Trash Tyler directed film, we see visuals behind Scott’s (real name Jacques Berman Webster) ‘Astroworld’ tour and a look at how he prepared for the Grammy-nominated album.

The 85-minute documentary shines a light into the come-up of the Houston rapper, showing clips of Scott performing to a small crowd in 2014 contrasting to sold out stadiums following the drop of ‘Astroworld’ in 2018 with features from Drake, Swae Lee and Kid Cudi.

Is Kylie Jenner in Travis Scott’s documentary?

Luckily for Kardashian-Jenner fans, you can expect to see appearances from Scott’s long-term girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Following Scott’s personal life, we get an insight to the young couple’s blossoming relationship, and how they’ve handled their personal/private life.

Is Stormi in the documentary?

Stormi Webster does appear in the documentary and the 18-month-old is also listed as a producer of the film.

