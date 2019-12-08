The Script's Explosive Return To The Jingle Bell Ball Featured Their Brand New Track 'The Last Time'

The Script returned to the Jingle Bell Ball stage for a rocking set. Picture: PA

The Script have taken the Jingle Bell Ball by storm for the first time since 2017 with their massive singalong tunes that always guarantee to have people on their feet...

The Script have stepped back onto the Jingle Bell Ball stage for the first time in two years to deliver a set including seriously nostalgic hits as well as their latest track 'The Last Time' from their sixth studio album.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Danny, Mark and Glen, who make up the Irish band performed their classics including ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’ and ‘Breakeven’ leaving no dry eye in the house as well as their newest hit ‘The Last Time’.

With Danny O’ Donoghue’s powerful vocals, the love they have for performing and the love the fans have for The Script's array of hits they truly owned the stage.

We were 'Living In The Hall Of Fame' right alongside The Script for this throwback anthem 'For The Last Time' really got us in our feels 'Breakeven' reminded us just how many hits this iconic band have under their belt... Every single person in London's O2 sang the lyrics to 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved'

Jimmy Hill got the band together for a chat in the studio backstage at The O2 and challenged them to name lyrics from ball artists whilst wearing noise cancelling headphones- and the results were hilarious!

The lads stepped out onto the red carpet together looking seriously polished ahead of their performance, we're loving the low-key colour co-ordination, boys!

The Script stepped out in force for their return to the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Set List

For The First Time

Hall Of Fame

The Man That Can't Be Moved

Breakeven

The Last Time

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News