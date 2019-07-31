Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos In Tribute To Their Dead Dog

31 July 2019, 08:25

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got tattoos in tribute to their dog
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got tattoos in tribute to their dog. Picture: Instagram

After their dog, Waldo, passed away Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner commemorated him permanently with matching tattoos.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog, Waldo, unfortunately passed away over the weekend, after it was killed in a 'freak accident'.

The couple - who got married in secret at the beginning of May 2019 - have since paid tribute to their Alaskan Klei Klai with matching tattoos.

The Game of Thrones star, Sophie, shared a snap of the body art to her 15 million followers via her Instagram Story, where she wrote "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby."

Joe similarly shared a photo of his latest tattoo of his dog, Waldo, with the caption "R.I.P. my little angel." His brothers, Nick and Kevin, and Priyanka Chopra shared their sympathies with heart emojis.

Sophie Turner commemorated her dog via a new tattoo
Sophie Turner commemorated her dog via a new tattoo. Picture: Instagram

The newlyweds tragically lost their dog after it broke free from the dog walker's lead and ran into oncoming traffic in New York City,

