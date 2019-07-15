Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Luxury Honeymoon Is Absolute Goals

15 July 2019, 16:06

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's luxury honeymoon retreat
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's luxury honeymoon retreat. Picture: Instagram/ @JoeJonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have jetted off onto their luxury honeymoon, and it features cocktails, sandy beaches and a giant slide.

Joe Jonas and his brand new wife Sophie Turner have flown off for their luxury honeymoon in the Maldives and apart from looking like absolute bliss, would it really be complete if the two didn't have something hilarious going on at the same time?

Yup, they're staying at the Soneva Fushi resort where villas can be rented for between $1,000-$20,000 a night and have posted some amazing snaps of them watching the sunset, eating sushi and taking romantic strolls on the beach.

Joe even posted a drone-shot video of himself going down an enormous sea slide which has already been viewed over 1.5 million times, and honestly, we couldn't be more jealous if we tried.

The pair have had something of an iconic marriage- firstly with that shotgun wedding in Vegas back in Vegas, attended (and chronicled) by none other than Diplo, who also served as DJ, with Khalid also in attendance.

They then had a lavish ceremony in July in France, attended by their actual friends and family this time round, with Sophie wearing an amazing Louis Vuitton gown for the special occasion.

So, by no means are their festivities over as they enjoy their honeymoon and they're seriously giving Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra a run for their money, which is an extremely hard thing to do considering they had one of the biggest weddings of 2018.

