Stormzy Urges Fans With Mental Health Struggles To Stop Smoking Weed: “It Does Not Help Your Situation"

1 June 2020, 14:17

Stormzy has opened up about mental health to a south London charity.
Stormzy has opened up about mental health to a south London charity. Picture: PA images

Stormzy has urged fans with mental health struggles to 'stop smoking weed,' admitting it 'does not help'.

Stormzy has quit smoking weed after admitting the drug was affecting his mental health and encouraged his fans to do the same.

The ‘Heavy Is the Head’ rapper opened up about his personal experiences with drug use and depression during a chat with south London charity, Carney’s Community.

> Stormzy Samples Tracy Beaker Theme Tune In New Song 'Superheroes'

He said: “If you’ve got mental health problems, stop smoking weed. It’s not good for your mental health.

“I have suffered with mental health problems for the past few years.

“When I used to feel depressed, I would lock myself away and smoke weed and I would just get worse and worse and worse. 

“It does not help your situation. It will f**k you up. It feels good for, like, 20 minutes and then after that … we all know, us weed smokers, we know how it goes.”

It’s not the first time Stormzy has spoken so openly about his personal experiences with mental health.

In 2017, he sat down with Channel 4 news and said he thought it was ‘important’ for his fans to know about his struggles.

He said: “I feel like I always come across confidently and happy, and I’ve always made sure that I don’t promote [the] negative… I just present myself in a positive way so I can spread that.

“So people will be looking at me, thinking I don’t go through nothing. So for me to just let people know, ‘no, I do. I do go through that’. I thought that was important for people to know that.”

He has also opened up in his music over the years.

On his first studio album ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ he rapped about his struggles on the track ‘Lay Me Bare’.

The lyrics include: “Like, man, I get low sometimes, so low sometimes / Airplane mode on my phone sometimes / Sitting in my house with tears on my face / Can't answer the door to my bro sometimes.”

If you are in the UK and feel affected by the issues mentioned, call Samaritans for free 24/7 on 116 123.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stormzy News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rain On Me artwork
    Rain On Me
    Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  3. 3
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  6. 6
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee) artwork
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  7. 7
    Don't Need Love artwork
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  8. 8
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) artwork
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  9. 9
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  10. 10
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    Who's That What's That
    Niko B
    itunes
  13. 13
    Be Kind artwork
    Be Kind
    Marshmello & Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  15. 15
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack) artwork
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  17. 17
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  18. 18
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  20. 20
    Rover
    S1mba feat. DTG
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Go Crazy
    Young Thug, Chris Brown
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  26. 26
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    Summer Feelings
    Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth
    itunes
  30. 30
    Daisies
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  32. 32
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mood Ring (By Demand)
    Britney Spears
    itunes
  34. 34
    Midnight (The Hanging Tree) [feat. Jalja]
    HOSH, 1979
    itunes
  35. 35
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  36. 36
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig Feat. RAYE
    itunes
  37. 37
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  38. 38
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  39. 39
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Paul Mescal has a seriously impressive singing voice

Paul Mescal Singing: From Sia To Pavarotti, Every Time The Normal People Star Stunned Us With His Voice

Music

Paul Mescal became an overnight star following his performance in 'Normal People'.

‘Normal People’ Actor Paul Mescal Admits Social Media ‘Gets A Bit Much’ & Says He 'Carefully Avoids' Comment Sections

TV & Film

Primark will reopen later this month.

Which Primark Stores Are Reopening & Will There Be A Sale? UK Stores To Open Shops On 15 June

Coronavirus

Britons to be allowed to holiday in Greece with safety precautions in place

Britons Will Be Able To Holiday In Greece But Are Subject To Special Safety Precautions

Coronavirus

Halsey and Yungblud have been protesting together in LA

Halsey And Yungblud Among Protestors 'Fired At With Rubber Bullets' During Justice Rally In LA

Halsey

Netflix announced 13 Reasons Why will return next month

13 Reasons Why Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Trailer Revealed

TV & Film