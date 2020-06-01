Stormzy Urges Fans With Mental Health Struggles To Stop Smoking Weed: “It Does Not Help Your Situation"

Stormzy has opened up about mental health to a south London charity. Picture: PA images

Stormzy has urged fans with mental health struggles to 'stop smoking weed,' admitting it 'does not help'.

Stormzy has quit smoking weed after admitting the drug was affecting his mental health and encouraged his fans to do the same.

The ‘Heavy Is the Head’ rapper opened up about his personal experiences with drug use and depression during a chat with south London charity, Carney’s Community.

He said: “If you’ve got mental health problems, stop smoking weed. It’s not good for your mental health.

“I have suffered with mental health problems for the past few years.

“When I used to feel depressed, I would lock myself away and smoke weed and I would just get worse and worse and worse.

“It does not help your situation. It will f**k you up. It feels good for, like, 20 minutes and then after that … we all know, us weed smokers, we know how it goes.”

It’s not the first time Stormzy has spoken so openly about his personal experiences with mental health.

In 2017, he sat down with Channel 4 news and said he thought it was ‘important’ for his fans to know about his struggles.

He said: “I feel like I always come across confidently and happy, and I’ve always made sure that I don’t promote [the] negative… I just present myself in a positive way so I can spread that.

“So people will be looking at me, thinking I don’t go through nothing. So for me to just let people know, ‘no, I do. I do go through that’. I thought that was important for people to know that.”

He has also opened up in his music over the years.

On his first studio album ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ he rapped about his struggles on the track ‘Lay Me Bare’.

The lyrics include: “Like, man, I get low sometimes, so low sometimes / Airplane mode on my phone sometimes / Sitting in my house with tears on my face / Can't answer the door to my bro sometimes.”

If you are in the UK and feel affected by the issues mentioned, call Samaritans for free 24/7 on 116 123.

