Stormzy & Alexandra Burke Post Backstage Snaps As She Flies Out To His Tour

Stormzy and Alexandra Burke spark dating rumours after tour visit. Picture: PA

As Stormzy takes his 'Heavy Is The Head' tour to Poland, Alexandra Burke's posted a video of them backstage and we had no idea these two were mates!

'Bad Boys' singer Alexandra Burke has set tongues wagging posting snap of her backstage with Stormzy at his 'Heavy Is The Head' show in Poland and people had no idea these two were even mates!

Writing 'Poland was powerful' and 'Take a moment for the [king] to her Instagram, the pair looked like they were having a great time messing about backstage, and the X Factor winner couldn't contain her excitement before seeing his show, writing in another post:

"The smile you make when you’re about to see Stormzy shut it all the way down..."

Alexandra Burke posts backstage snaps with Stormzy. Picture: Instagram @alexandraburke

Fans unsurprisingly got excited seeing the unlikely duo together, commenting, "Wow, hang on, what did I miss here?!" and "now that's a couple" as the pair laughed it up together.

Although some fans questioned if the pair were more than friends, Stormzy is known to be single after his split from Maya Jama in late 2019, but Alexandra is thought to be in a relationship with Angus MacDonald, who recently wished her a happy Valentine's Day as they spent it together in Milan.

Stormzy left fans confused recently after revealing he was the first ever recipient of a Gregg's black card, before deleting all of his social media without any warning, but he's been pretty active on his hithtour Instagram account, so if you're longing for content from the Grime star- that's where to go!

