Stormzy & Alexandra Burke Post Backstage Snaps As She Flies Out To His Tour

5 March 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 12:11

Stormzy and Alexandra Burke spark dating rumours after tour visit
Stormzy and Alexandra Burke spark dating rumours after tour visit. Picture: PA

As Stormzy takes his 'Heavy Is The Head' tour to Poland, Alexandra Burke's posted a video of them backstage and we had no idea these two were mates!

'Bad Boys' singer Alexandra Burke has set tongues wagging posting snap of her backstage with Stormzy at his 'Heavy Is The Head' show in Poland and people had no idea these two were even mates!

Stormzy’s Twitter And Instagram Accounts Deleted Hours After He Shows Off New Greggs Black Card

View this post on Instagram

Poland was powerful @HITHtour 🖤

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke) on

Writing 'Poland was powerful' and 'Take a moment for the [king] to her Instagram, the pair looked like they were having a great time messing about backstage, and the X Factor winner couldn't contain her excitement before seeing his show, writing in another post:

"The smile you make when you’re about to see Stormzy shut it all the way down..."

Alexandra Burke posts backstage snaps with Stormzy
Alexandra Burke posts backstage snaps with Stormzy. Picture: Instagram @alexandraburke

Fans unsurprisingly got excited seeing the unlikely duo together, commenting, "Wow, hang on, what did I miss here?!" and "now that's a couple" as the pair laughed it up together.

Although some fans questioned if the pair were more than friends, Stormzy is known to be single after his split from Maya Jama in late 2019, but Alexandra is thought to be in a relationship with Angus MacDonald, who recently wished her a happy Valentine's Day as they spent it together in Milan.

Stormzy left fans confused recently after revealing he was the first ever recipient of a Gregg's black card, before deleting all of his social media without any warning, but he's been pretty active on his hithtour Instagram account, so if you're longing for content from the Grime star- that's where to go!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Stormzy News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Luke Perry died of a stroke on 4 March 2019

Riverdale Stars Including Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Pay Tribute To Luke Perry One Year On From His Sudden Death

TV & Film

Lizzo threw shade at TikTok after they deleted some of her content

Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Double Standards After Her Bathing Suit Videos Got Deleted: "We Need To Talk"
Demi Lovato spoke about her relapse on The Ellen Show

Demi Lovato Reveals She ‘Didn’t Get The Help She Needed’ As She Addresses Sobriety On Ellen

Demi Lovato

Niall Horan One Direction

Niall Horan Says One Direction Will Reunite When They’ve ‘Aged As Well As Take That'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first baby

Katy Perry Announces She's Pregnant With First Child In 'Never Worn White' Music Video

Katy Perry