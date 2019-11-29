Stormzy 2020 World Tour: Tickets, Dates & Everything You Need To Know

29 November 2019, 11:26

Stormzy is going on a huge world tour after the release of his second album
Stormzy is going on a huge world tour after the release of his second album. Picture: Getty/Commercial

Stormzy has announced a huge world tour and here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Stormzy is set to go on tour in 2020 following the release of his second studio album,‘Heavy Is The Head’, which will drop December 13.

The 26-year-old ‘Own It’ rapper, who headlined Glastonbury this summer and hosted his annual Merky Fest in Ibiza, is known for his incredible live performances, so tickets are bound to sell out.

How can you get tickets and which dates is he touring? Here’s all the things you need to know.

Stormzy's New Album ‘Heavy Is The Head’: Release Date, Track List, & Collaborations

Tour dates

Kicking off the shows in Dubai on February 7, he will then head off to do a string of European dates throughout the rest of the month.

He will continue to Asia in late March, followed by Australia, New Zealand, the US and Canada between May-June.

Stormzy will come back to the UK in September - here's the dates:

Thursday, 3 September 2020 - London - The O2
Friday, 4 September 2020 - London - The O2
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 - Dublin
Thursday, 10 September 2020 - Glasgow
Friday, 11 September 2020 - Newcastle Upon Tyne
Saturday, 12 September 2020 - Leeds
Sunday, 13 September 2020 - Liverpool
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 - Sheffield
Thursday, 17 September 2020 - Manchester
Friday, 18 September 2020 - Nottingham
Saturday, 19 September 2020 - Birmingham
Monday, 21 September 2020 - Cardiff
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - Bournemouth

The African leg of the tour will be in October, heading through South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria.

Fans have spotted that July is free of dates, meaning it is likely he’ll be expected to bring back Merky Fest, or maybe come through to another festival or event throughout the summer.

Tickets

Tickets to the star’s tour will be on sale December 6 at 9am local time.

However, tickets for Dubai will go on sale December 4 at 8am local UAE time.

You can also get early access by getting the pre-sale for the European, UK, Aus & NZ and North American tour dates, by pre-ordering ‘Heavy Is The Head’ from his store, by 9am UK time on December 3.

Tickets can be bought from ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com, but is unknown how much they will cost yet.

Stormzy has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his new album
Stormzy has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his new album. Picture: Instagram

Set List

He’ll be sure to bring back bangers from his debut 2017 album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, including ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2’ and ‘Big For Your Boots’, as well as a string of currently unreleased tracks from 'Heavy Is The Head'.

Support Acts

No one has been confirmed as a support act yet, but we have a feeling even if he doesn’t announce one, he could always bring someone out as a surprise, like he’s done in the past.

Being pals with the artists he collabs with, he’s been known to share the stage with some big names so we’re ready for a tour full of surprises and excellence!

