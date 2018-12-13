This Is How Much Robin Thicke And Pharrell Williams Have To Pay After Losing ‘Blurred Lines’ Copyright Claim

The pair have been ordered to pay $5 million. Picture: Getty

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams have been ordered to pay a whopping $5 million after a long-running copyright case.

In 2015, Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were hit with a copyright infringement case over their song ‘Blurred Lines’ similarities to Marvin Gaye’s 1977 song ‘Got To Give It Up’.

The pair appealed the original verdict of $7.3 million in 2016, however, they have lost their case and will pay a reduced $5 million to Marvin Gaye’s family.

Both Robin and Pharrell have been told they jointly owe damages of $2,848,846.50.

Additionally, Robin has been ordered to pay an extra $1.7m, while Pharrell and his publishing company will pay another $357,630.

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke performed 'Blurred Lines' during the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

The Gaye family are also entitled to 50% of all future royalties earned by 'Blurred Lines'.

Two of Marvin Gaye’s children, Frankie and Nona, called the decision "a victory for the rights of all musicians".

Over the last three years, courts have seen an increase in copyright claims. Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars have been involved in similar cases.

