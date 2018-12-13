Strictly Come Dancing Star Joe Sugg Reveals A New Look For The Final And Fans Are Loving It

13 December 2018, 11:27 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 11:34

Joe Suggs debuts a huge hair transformation
Joe Suggs debuts a huge hair transformation. Picture: Getty/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg showed off his bright new look ahead of the final.

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg made a promise to partner, Dianne Buswell that if the pair made it to the final he will make a huge hair transformation.

Strictly's Joe Sugg & Dianne Buswell: All The Reasons Fans Think They're Dating

Joe proved a man of his word by dyeing his hair bright red to perfectly match Dianne’s. The YouTuber who usually has brunette locks, appeared on the show It Takes Two to show off his new look.

When asked about his new look, he simply replied: "It's alright, I can't say anything bad because Dianne wouldn't like that."

Although he doesn’t seem all too convinced. Dianne on the other hand seems to be a fan. She complimented her dance partner by saying: "I love it, I think this is the new Joe Sugg."

Joe doesn't seem all too convinced about his new look.
Joe doesn't seem all too convinced about his new look. Picture: BBC

He’s yet to confirm if it’ll be a long-term change but fans flooded with tweets of approval. One wrote: “the hair looks awesome Joe”

The two have been romantically linked since Dianne revealed she was single following her split from Emmerdale actor, Anthony Quinlan.

The pair have even refused to confirm whether or not they would lock lips in their final dance routine.

