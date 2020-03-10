Niall Horan Admits He & Zayn Malik Aren't Friends After Historic Falling Out

10 March 2020, 11:26

Niall Horan Zayn Malik One Direction
Niall Horan and Zayn Malik lost touch when Zayn left One Direction. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan described One Direction co-star Zayn Malik as "the hardest man to stay in touch with" while addressing their fallout.

Niall Horan has opened up about falling out with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik in an interview with GQ, admitting they remain on frosty terms until this day.

It's the first time the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer has spoken so candidly about a feud during their band days, admitting he speaks to the other boys but not the 'Let Me' singer.

Louis Tomlinson Performs One Direction Songs On Stage In Barcelona & Gives Fans All The Feels

The 26-year-old said: "As long as I’ve known him, Zayn’s been the hardest man to stay in touch with."

Niall Horan Zayn Malik One Direction
Niall Horan and Zayn Malik had a falling out when he left One Direction. Picture: Getty

"Then we had a falling out a few years ago and, to be honest, that’s just the dynamic: you have people you are friends with and people you are not.

"We don’t get to see each other as much as we’d like to, but we try. I talk to Louis a lot.

"It’s the lads with the kids that you try to keep in touch with especially, just to see how they are.”

Niall didn't go into any further detail about what this feud was, or even exactly when it occurred- but it isn't entirely surprising news as Zayn's been open with the fact he hasn't remained friends with any of the guys since leaving the band.

The singer, whose second album 'Heartbreak Weather' is due for release 13th March, spoke seriously fondly of his time in the band, talking about the peak of their fame when they toured in 2015-2015.

He said: "During that 2014/15 stadium run, when it was at its craziest, people were hacking into security cameras at hotels" and added the funniest tour they ever went on was the first as it was basically one big 'school trip'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  2. 2
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  8. 8
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    The Other Side artwork
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  11. 11
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  12. 12
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  13. 13
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  14. 14
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  15. 15
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  16. 16
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  22. 22
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  25. 25
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  26. 26
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    CITY OF ANGELS
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  30. 30
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rain
    Aitch & AJ Tracey
    itunes
  33. 33
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  34. 34
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  35. 35
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  36. 36
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Love Me
    Demi Lovato
    itunes
  38. 38
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  39. 39
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes Rushed To A&E Ahead Of Cheltenham Festival Appearance

News

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: Inside Their Adorable Love Story

Little Mix

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been dating for seven months

Are Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Dating? Everything We Know About The Euphoria Stars’ Rumoured Relationship

TV & Film

Have no fear, Lew Roll is here.

Lewis Capaldi 'Lew Roll' Still In Stock Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying
Louis Tomlinson gave One Direction fans a nostalgic show

Louis Tomlinson Performs One Direction Songs On Stage In Barcelona & Gives Fans All The Feels

Louis Tomlinson