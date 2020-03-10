Niall Horan Admits He & Zayn Malik Aren't Friends After Historic Falling Out

Niall Horan and Zayn Malik lost touch when Zayn left One Direction. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan described One Direction co-star Zayn Malik as "the hardest man to stay in touch with" while addressing their fallout.

Niall Horan has opened up about falling out with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik in an interview with GQ, admitting they remain on frosty terms until this day.

It's the first time the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer has spoken so candidly about a feud during their band days, admitting he speaks to the other boys but not the 'Let Me' singer.

Louis Tomlinson Performs One Direction Songs On Stage In Barcelona & Gives Fans All The Feels

The 26-year-old said: "As long as I’ve known him, Zayn’s been the hardest man to stay in touch with."

Niall Horan and Zayn Malik had a falling out when he left One Direction. Picture: Getty

"Then we had a falling out a few years ago and, to be honest, that’s just the dynamic: you have people you are friends with and people you are not.

"We don’t get to see each other as much as we’d like to, but we try. I talk to Louis a lot.

"It’s the lads with the kids that you try to keep in touch with especially, just to see how they are.”

Niall didn't go into any further detail about what this feud was, or even exactly when it occurred- but it isn't entirely surprising news as Zayn's been open with the fact he hasn't remained friends with any of the guys since leaving the band.

The singer, whose second album 'Heartbreak Weather' is due for release 13th March, spoke seriously fondly of his time in the band, talking about the peak of their fame when they toured in 2015-2015.

He said: "During that 2014/15 stadium run, when it was at its craziest, people were hacking into security cameras at hotels" and added the funniest tour they ever went on was the first as it was basically one big 'school trip'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News