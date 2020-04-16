Niall Horan Celebrates Ten Years Since His X Factor Audition Aired

Niall Horan celebrates ten years since the world saw his X Factor audition. Picture: The X Factor ITV/ Getty Images

Niall Horan has celebrated the ten year anniversary since his X Factor audition aired which sky rocketed him to fame in One Direction, and fans are all in their feelings!

Niall Horan has commemorated the ten years since his X Factor audition first aired with a heartfelt tweet, and fans are getting all kinds of nostalgic as they remember One Direction forming and becoming the loves of many people's lives!

Niall Horan Reveals He & Harry Styles Used To Pass Song Recommendations ‘Back And Forth’ To Each Other In One Direction

Tweeting to his incredibly loyal 39M followers, the 'No Judgement' singer wrote:

"10 years since my X Factor audition aired on TV. Lost for words to be honest. All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years."

"I love what i do more than most so, thank you !!"

The tweet has been liked an incredible 290,000 times as the Irish singer received an outpouring of love, praising the star for how far he's come and what he's achieved in a decade!

10 years since my Xfactor audition aired on TV. Lost for words to be honest. All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years. I love what i do more than most so, thank you !! ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 15, 2020

Fans have also resurfaced the actual tweet Niall posted in 2010 that simply says, "applied for X Factor, hope it all [works] out" and we seriously need a tissue because this might be the cutest throwback we've ever seen.

If only teenage Niall would know how far he was about to go!

Niall Horan tweeted about applying for The X Factor in 2010. Picture: Twitter/ @NiallOfficial

1D fans have been abuzz with anticipation the boys will be working on some kind of reunion for the huge anniversary, and it seems like they may not be disappointed after all.

Liam Payne teased the boys have been talking to each other a lot to James Corden, admitting he doesn't know 'how much he can say' right now, which only gives us more hope!

US tabloid Paige Six exclusively reported a source told them "there's a lot of goodwill between the [boys] now and they want to make something happen."

So now, all we can do, is wait and pray!

