Niall Horan Celebrates Ten Years Since His X Factor Audition Aired

16 April 2020, 14:59

Niall Horan celebrates ten years since the world saw his X Factor audition
Niall Horan celebrates ten years since the world saw his X Factor audition. Picture: The X Factor ITV/ Getty Images

Niall Horan has celebrated the ten year anniversary since his X Factor audition aired which sky rocketed him to fame in One Direction, and fans are all in their feelings!

Niall Horan has commemorated the ten years since his X Factor audition first aired with a heartfelt tweet, and fans are getting all kinds of nostalgic as they remember One Direction forming and becoming the loves of many people's lives!

Niall Horan Reveals He & Harry Styles Used To Pass Song Recommendations ‘Back And Forth’ To Each Other In One Direction

Tweeting to his incredibly loyal 39M followers, the 'No Judgement' singer wrote:

"10 years since my X Factor audition aired on TV. Lost for words to be honest. All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years."

"I love what i do more than most so, thank you !!"

The tweet has been liked an incredible 290,000 times as the Irish singer received an outpouring of love, praising the star for how far he's come and what he's achieved in a decade!

Fans have also resurfaced the actual tweet Niall posted in 2010 that simply says, "applied for X Factor, hope it all [works] out" and we seriously need a tissue because this might be the cutest throwback we've ever seen.

If only teenage Niall would know how far he was about to go!

Niall Horan tweeted about applying for The X Factor in 2010
Niall Horan tweeted about applying for The X Factor in 2010. Picture: Twitter/ @NiallOfficial

1D fans have been abuzz with anticipation the boys will be working on some kind of reunion for the huge anniversary, and it seems like they may not be disappointed after all.

Liam Payne teased the boys have been talking to each other a lot to James Corden, admitting he doesn't know 'how much he can say' right now, which only gives us more hope!

US tabloid Paige Six exclusively reported a source told them "there's a lot of goodwill between the [boys] now and they want to make something happen."

So now, all we can do, is wait and pray!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  2. 2
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  3. 3
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  5. 5
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  6. 6
    Thank You Baked Potato artwork
    Thank You Baked Potato
    Matt Lucas
    itunes
  7. 7
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  9. 9
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Savage artwork
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  12. 12
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  13. 13
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) artwork
    Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton)
    Benee
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  15. 15
    Everyday Heroes (NHS Charity Single)
    Skerryvore
    itunes
  16. 16
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  18. 18
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  21. 21
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  27. 27
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  28. 28
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  30. 30
    Quarantine Song artwork
    Quarantine Song
    Jake Quickenden
    itunes
  31. 31
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  32. 32
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  33. 33
    You should be sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You should be sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  34. 34
    We'll Meet Again
    Vera Lynn, Katherine Jenkins
    itunes
  35. 35
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  36. 36
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lovely Day
    Bill Withers
    itunes
  38. 38
    Boyfriend
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  39. 39
    everything i wanted artwork
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Are Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling engaged?

Are Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Engaged? Photographs Emerge Of Love Island Presenter Wearing Diamond Ring

TV & Film

A three-week extension to UK lockdown has been announced.

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Government Says Restrictions Will Continue For Another Three Weeks

Coronavirus

There are some guidelines to stick to when walking your do during the coronavirus pandemic

Dog Walking During Coronavirus: Can I Walk My Dog And Stroke Other People’s Dogs?

Coronavirus

Vote for your favourite Dua Lipa song

Every Dua Lipa Song EVER: Ranked

Jade Thirlwall posted a throwback snap of herself on The X Factor

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Throwback To Unrecognisable X Factor Days

Little Mix