Niall Horan Opens Up About Struggles With Fame In Instagram Q&A

Niall Horan opens up about struggling with fame. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan spent his evening answering fans in an Instagram Q&A which led to chat about collaborations, touring and the struggles with being famous.

Niall Horan took some time out of his busy schedule to answer some questions sent to him by fans during an Instagram Q&A. Niall recently released his brand new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' as well as tattoo it on our very own Roman Kemp for charity.

Sharing his answers with his 22 million followers, Niall discussed everything from tours to his struggle with fame (at times).

Niall attends the Emporio Armani fashion show. Picture: Getty

Here are the questions and answers you need to know:

Would you like to collab with Khalid?

Niall: Would love to!

What's your dream venue for the #NH2 tour?

Niall: The O2 or Madison Square Garden!

Are you going to sing both your albums on the next tour?

Niall: Going to have to lose some songs obviously but yeh most of the songs will be used I'd imagine.

Will you collab with Billie Eilish?

Niall: I wish.

Do you already know the name of the album?

Niall: Of course.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

Niall: Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Rosalía.

Niall Horan would like to collaborate with Rosalia. Picture: Rosalía

However, it was a question about fame that allowed Niall to open up to his fans about the difficulty that comes with being famous.

What's the bad thing about being famous?

Niall: Walking out of a hotel is hard. Something that sounds simple, isn't ahahaha.

