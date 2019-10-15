Niall Horan Opens Up About Struggles With Fame In Instagram Q&A

15 October 2019, 11:41

Niall Horan opens up about struggling with fame
Niall Horan opens up about struggling with fame. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan spent his evening answering fans in an Instagram Q&A which led to chat about collaborations, touring and the struggles with being famous.

Niall Horan took some time out of his busy schedule to answer some questions sent to him by fans during an Instagram Q&A. Niall recently released his brand new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' as well as tattoo it on our very own Roman Kemp for charity.

Sharing his answers with his 22 million followers, Niall discussed everything from tours to his struggle with fame (at times).

Selena Gomez Pictured At Niall Horan's House As Romance Rumours Heat Up

Niall attends the Emporio Armani fashion show
Niall attends the Emporio Armani fashion show. Picture: Getty

Here are the questions and answers you need to know:

Would you like to collab with Khalid?

Niall: Would love to!

via GIPHY

What's your dream venue for the #NH2 tour?

Niall: The O2 or Madison Square Garden!

Are you going to sing both your albums on the next tour?

Niall: Going to have to lose some songs obviously but yeh most of the songs will be used I'd imagine.

Will you collab with Billie Eilish?

Niall: I wish.

Do you already know the name of the album?

Niall: Of course.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

Niall: Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Rosalía.

Niall Horan would like to collaborate with Rosalia
Niall Horan would like to collaborate with Rosalia. Picture: Rosalía

However, it was a question about fame that allowed Niall to open up to his fans about the difficulty that comes with being famous.

What's the bad thing about being famous?

Niall: Walking out of a hotel is hard. Something that sounds simple, isn't ahahaha.

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the Niall news you need!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  3. 3
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  6. 6
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  7. 7
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  9. 9
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  12. 12
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  13. 13
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  14. 14
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  15. 15
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  19. 19
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  21. 21
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  24. 24
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  25. 25
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  26. 26
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  27. 27
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  28. 28
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  29. 29
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  31. 31
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  32. 32
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  33. 33
    Yellow
    Jodie Whittaker
    itunes
  34. 34
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  35. 35
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  36. 36
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    You (feat. Travis Barker)
    James Arthur
    itunes
  39. 39
    Truth Hurts artwork
    Truth Hurts
    Lizzo
    itunes
  40. 40
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande fans share their best Sweetener show advice

Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

Ariana Grande

Niall Horan discusses friendship with Shawn Mendes

Niall Horan Opens Up About Shawn Mendes Friendship & Tour Life With One Direction
Woody is one of the favourites to win.

‘Woody Is Too Precious’: The Circle Fans Praise Zoe Ball And Fatboy Slim’s Son For Being ‘Loveliest’, ‘Most Genuine’ Player

TV & Film

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Rumoured Line-Up From Taylor Swift To The 1975
Adele is apparently releasing her new single on Friday 18 October

Adele ‘Releasing Comeback Single On Friday’ As She Prepares To Drop Next Album In November

Adele