Meghan Trainor 'P****d' To Discover Her & Niall Horan's Songs Both Called 'Nice To Meet Ya'

6 February 2020, 15:49 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 15:55

Niall Horan and Meghan Trainor's song is called 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Niall Horan and Meghan Trainor's song is called 'Nice To Meet Ya'. Picture: Getty

Meghan Trainor has revealed her thoughts on the fact she and Niall Horan both have new singles called 'Nice To Meet Ya'.

Meghan Trainor has spoken up about the fact that she and Niall Horan have a song with the exact same title (including the spelling and everything!) after Niall fans quizzed her on social media.

Speaking to the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Meghan revealed that she was 'pissed' at the news of Niall's song title.

WATCH: Niall Horan's Fan's Dad Fangirling Over The 'Nice To Meet Ya' Star Is The Purest Thing

Meghan Trainor and Niall Horan have the same song title
Meghan Trainor and Niall Horan have the same song title. Picture: Getty

She revealed, “I wrote mine years ago, and that happened, and down to the same spelling of ‘ya - I was like, ‘Oh no, what do we do? Do we change it, do we say something else?’"

The All About That Bass star confirmed that she was never going to change the name of the track; “It truly couldn’t be any other title.”

Despite the confusion and some tweets directed her way, Meghan did say “Niall’s really nice. I love him - Every time I see him, he’s amazing to me, but I couldn’t change it.”

Niall is currently gearing up for his US tour planned to begin in late April in Nashville where he'll be joined by none other than Lewis Capaldi.

