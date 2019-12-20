WATCH: Niall Horan's Fan's Dad Fangirling Over The 'Nice To Meet Ya' Star Is The Purest Thing

Niall Horan's fan was branded 'dad of the year'. Picture: PA

Niall Horan's fan took her dad to a gig and branded him 'dad of the year' after he screamed when the star came on stage.

Niall Horan seems to have the screaming effect on his fans and it was no different for one girl's dad, who attended the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer's gig with his daughter.

Before the One Direction star came on stage, the adorable clip shows the man recording himself cheering "Niall", before flipping the camera around and saying, "Oh my God he's here!"

We are living for how adorable the video is!

The snap was posted on Twitter and read: "This dad screaming for niall is the dad of the year," and we agree!

this dad screaming for niall is the dad of the year pic.twitter.com/RqdE34FPqq — marta (@niallvinyIs) December 19, 2019

One fan took to the comments to say: "Protect him at all costs."

"This is the cutest thing ever," added another.

It comes as no surprise that everyone is loving the 'Slow Hands' hitmaker as he is absolutely killing it this year!

He recently made his Saturday Night Live solo debut with a comedy sketch and live performance.

Niall's first involvement in the show, which was hosted by actress Scarlett Johansson, saw the hitmaker rock out with his band to a perfect rendition of his single 'Nice To Meet Ya'.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement; one wrote: "Can we pls talk about how damn good niall horan looks in pink suit i demand a full hearing', with another adding, "Niall singing nice to meet ya in a pink suit is something i never knew i needed but now am so grateful to have."

He also had a part to play in a sketch titled 'Hot Tub Christmas' in which he played a cigarette smoking, side-burned ghost called 'Big Jim'.

Niall was able to mix it with the comedians and actors and of course received praise from all the 1D fans from around the world.

