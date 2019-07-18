Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Used The Ageing App & The Results Are Priceless

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan as old men is hilarious. Picture: Getty Images

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi look absolutely hilarious as old men, and that is all.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have one of the funniest friendships going and when a fan put a snap of them through the ageing app everyone is currently obsessed with, and the results are nothing short of hilarious.

Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Pies Off Female Fan In Nightclub: ‘Am Out Wi The Boys’

i look like Paul McCartney if he was really ill pic.twitter.com/lWTEiz50YN — Chewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 17, 2019

Lewis worked his social media magic and captioned the picture "I look like Paul McCartney if he was really ill" and now we can't un-see it, although we think both of them still make incredibly handsome elderly gentlemen.

Niall was one of the first people to give Lewis his big break when inviting him to open for him on his solo tour for his 'Flicker' album in Glasgow, where he performed to 5,000 people a night, and the two remaining solid friends ever since.

A video also surfaced of them playing around backstage at one of Lewis's shows that Niall had come to support him at and it made us realise they're even better mates than we previously thought.

Lewis whips off Niall's cap before joking 'who is that?' as the 'Slow Hands' star is clearly trying to keep a low profile in a cap and hoody, but the Scottish joker is having absolutely none of it.

📲| Lewis taking Niall's hat off and on BEING THE TYPICAL BEST FRIEND !



HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/vxWrSyQqVM — Nialler Diaries (@niallerdiaries) July 11, 2019

What is FaceApp?

The FaceApp ageing filter has taken the world by storm this week, with everyone including A-listers getting in on the old person action, although it did hit the headlines when people became worried that the software was holding images of people without their knowledge, which is still being debated by software specialists.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Niall Horan News