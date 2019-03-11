Niall Horan Reveals He Wants To Collaborate With Ariana Grande And Taylor Swift

Niall admitted he'd love to collaborate with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan recently answered his fans questions on Instagram, stating he'd like to collaborate with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Story, Niall Horan revealed which two singers he'd like to collaborate with in the future - Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

After Shawn Mendes seemingly confirmed a collaboration between himself and Niall, the 'Slow Hands' singer looked to work with other A-lister stars.

Opening his inbox to his 21.6 million Instagram followers, Niall Horan asked them to ask him a question, to which a fan wrote "Would you make a collab with ariana Grande? [sic]"

He responded, complimenting the 'God is a woman' singer, saying "I would absolutely love to collaborate with [Ariana Grande].

Niall Horan complimented Ariana Grande, hoping to collaborate with her. Picture: Instagram

"The talent inside that woman is just insane," continued Niall.

Another fan later asked about the possibility of him working with Taylor Swift, to which Niall acknowledged; "Would love to collab with [Taylor Swift]", he said.

Niall Horan said he'd "love to collab" with Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram

And now - on three, we all cross our fingers and pray that these collaborations happen. 1. 2. 3...